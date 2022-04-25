On the small and on the big screen we often see scenes in which the cars, perhaps during a chase, end up at the bottom of a lake or in the sea, with the occupants of the car fighting against time to try to leave the cockpit. Movie situations that could also happen in real life, however if you lose control of your car and you end up in a body of water. A scary moment, in which you have to keep a cool head and try to be as rational as possible to prevent the worst from happening. What are the behaviors to follow and the things to do to succeed escape from a sinking car?

ABC News has tried to come up with a number of tips that could be decisive if you get involved in such an incident. Type of accident which, however, is not among the most common but represents 11% of the causes of drowning in the United States, with the state of Florida holding the black jersey for car deaths that have ended up on the bottom of canals, sea or lakes. Even though your chances of finding yourself in this situation are relatively low, it is still important to have an idea of ​​what to do in case you get involved in such an accident. Experts say you only have a few minutes, 2 to be exact, before the passenger compartment is completely filled with water. In this period of time it is necessary to act immediately, starting with removing the seat belt, manually or if blocked, trying to cut it.

The second step is to roll down the window so that you can leave the vehicle. If there are other passengers on board, such as children, it is always best to open the passenger window closer to them, so as to be able to get them to leave the cockpit first. Again, if the power window is out of order, we need to find a way to break the windows. The third step is to take care of any small children. It is necessary to go into the back seat, unfasten their seat belts and help them get out of the car. If the impact with the water was not so severe, it is advisable to try to abandon the vehicle first and then ask for help, thus gaining precious minutes. First responders will take some time to arrive and saving a few minutes could be vital. If the car sinks quickly, the pressure of the water against the doors could prevent them from opening, the same goes for the windows which may not break as easily. Do not worry about personal items such as cell phones and wallets and try to get to safety: the attempt to recover them could be fatal. Staying calm as much as possible could make all the difference and help get out of the car before it gets submerged in water.

Photo: Napa Online