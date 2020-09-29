How to ensure road safety through the fault of drunk drivers, to avoid child injuries on the roads, – said at an online conference in “AiF” Acting Head of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow, Police Colonel Alexey Diokin…

The state of accidents in general is as follows: over the nine months of this year, 5536 road accidents were registered in which 255 people died, 6279 were injured. Three of them died, and 466 children under the age of 16 were injured.

Alexey Diokin explained that behind these figures is the reduction in the accident rate in Moscow. “This is a serious decrease in the accident rate, which we have been observing for a long time in almost all positions. For road accidents minus 15%, for fatalities minus 19%, for wounded minus 17%. We can talk about a certain effect of the pandemic, which, as strange as it may sound, had a positive effect on road safety. And, of course, the resulting effect from the measures that are being implemented in the capital to improve road safety by all subjects, ”the expert concluded.

At the press conference, emergency highways in Moscow were noted. Most of those killed in 8 months of this year were caused by the Moscow Ring Road – 53 people. The second in this sad rating is Kaluzhskoe highway – 10 dead. 5 people died on Kutuzovsky Prospekt. The speaker noted that, however, the situation has improved on these highways as well, compared to the same period last year.

Over the past period of this year, with the participation of drunk drivers in the capital, 286 accidents were recorded, 43 people died, 354 were injured. Thus, accidents involving drunk drivers account for 6 percent of the total in 2020, and 19 percent of the death toll.

Questions from journalists from various media were poured into the conference chat:

– How to avoid child injuries on the road? What is important for parents and children to know?

– What are the most effective road safety prevention measures?

– What new forms of road traffic accident prevention exist?

– What are the traffic police in Moscow doing to reduce the number of road traffic victims?

– How do road users on scooters, mono-wheels, skateboards affect the accident rate?

The main result of the press conference is that the accident rate and death rate in road accidents in Moscow are steadily decreasing.