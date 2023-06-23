Summer has arrived and with it begins the exciting race against time to get rid of those extra kilos accumulated during winter and spring. We all want to look our best this summer, but it’s important to remember that the right approach It’s not just about losing weight, it’s about adopting healthy habits that help us take care of our integral well-being.

Get rid of quick fixes and restrictive diets

Rather than succumb to the temptation of quick fixes and restrictive diets, nutrition experts remind us to follow a sustainable and healthy long-term approach. There is no need to completely eliminate any food from our diet, but rather choose them consciously and moderate the amounts. Tapas and culinary pleasures do not have to disappear completely from our lives, as long as we enjoy them in moderation.

The Mediterranean Diet as a guide

An excellent option for Staying healthy during the summer is to follow the renowned Mediterranean Diet. This eating pattern, recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is based on the abundant consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals, fish, olive oil and nuts. In contrast to the “miracle” diets, the Mediterranean Diet is positioned as one of the fundamental pillars for enjoying the summer while taking care of our health.

constant hydration

Staying hydrated is essential during hot summer days. Although water is the best option to stay hydrated, lovers of beer can rejoice, since its moderate consumption can be part of a Mediterranean menu. Beer, especially its non-alcoholic version, can be a refreshing and healthy choice, considering its moderate alcoholic and caloric content, as well as its antioxidant content.

It is always important to consume it responsibly and accompanied by food, following the Mediterranean lifestyle. Remember that a maximum consumption of 200-300 ml per day is recommended for women and 400-600 ml per day for healthy adult men.

Move and enjoy the outdoors

The regular physical activity is key to stay active and healthy. During the summer, the options to exercise outdoors are endless: swimming, running, hiking, or biking These are just some of the activities that we can enjoy. These will not only help us maintain a proper weight, but will also improve our cardiovascular health, strengthen our muscles, and reduce stress. Take advantage of every opportunity to move and discover new corners full of energy.

During these summer vacations, don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun. amazon has sunscreen promotions for all skin types.

Live in the moment and take a break

Every summer is unique and special, so don’t let it go unnoticed. Enjoy your vacation to the fullest, eat in moderation and take a breather from time to time. The key is to find a balance between taking care of our health and allowing ourselves to enjoy the pleasures of this season. Put aside quick fixes and focus on adopting healthy habits that will accompany you in the long term.

receive more Whatsapp travel news