02/19/2025



Updated 02/20/2025 at 02: 15h.





The carnivals of Cádiz, Tenerife … and Guinea-Bissau. Located on the Atlantic coast of West Africa, this country is a great stranger from the tourist view. For this reason, very few know that their capital, Bissau, is paralyzed for three days with parades of the main ethnic groups of the country, whose dances and dances are integrated endless traditional masks and different representations of some of the sacred animals of the Guinean culture such as bull, hippo and yellow shark.

Every year, in February, Guinea-Bissau dresses with his best festive galas to celebrate his carnival. For the occasion, the locals relive their Afro -portuguese traditions around colorful celebrations.

The first day is dedicated to the inauguration of the event that lasts for hours through the streets of the capital. Masks of each regiontraditional and contemporary elaborated by the different ethnic groups, They parade to the sound of drums in a festive atmosphere in which local music encourages every participant and visitor.

In the following days, they happen Parades of floats, dance shows and concerts of traditional music. The Guineans work for months to prepare the big appointment: they wear costumes, masks and floats that are authentic works of art.









Carnival is also an opportunity for residents of all neighborhoods to compete with each other because each district of the capital prepares its own giant mask. All compete in a contest that reveals which one is the most beautiful and powerful.

Free admission

Luckily, Madrid’s National Museum of Anthropology It hosts ‘Carnival magic in Guinea-Bissau’.

Attendees, in addition to joining this celebration loaded with color, rhythm and tradition, through the masks of villages such as Bijagó, which are part of the museum’s collections, you can discover interesting details about their culture and customs, settled on pillars such as matriarchy, coexistence and respect of the natural environment.

Enrique López-Tapia





In addition, to give more authenticity to the presentation, there will be the live performance of the one that is considered one of the greatest musical referents of Guinea Bissau, Patche di rimaalso recognized for his commitment to the sustainable development of his country and the defense of human rights, especially in relation to women and children. The Guinea Bissau ambassador will also be present, Abel Coelho de Mendonça. Those interested in going to this free event must register through the form enabled on the website of the National Museum of Anthropology.

This event is possible thanks to the involvement of the CBD-Habitat Foundationentity dedicated to conserving biodiversity through environmental education and awareness. One of his projects is ORANGO PARK HOTELa place that began to manage 17 years ago with the commitment to preserve the spectacular natural enclave in which it is located. But, at the same time, he assumed the responsibility of conserving and protecting the traditions of the Bijagó people that inhabits it.

Therefore, it is not just a tourist accommodation: it is a development center for ecotourism in the National Parks of Guinea Bissau, especially in the Bijagos Islands and the National Parks of Orango and Joao Vieira Pilaoand base of many cooperation projects.

The promotion of Guinean culture has always been a priority for Orango Parque Hotel. So much so that, in addition to participating in projects and organized by the National Museum of Anthropology, it has its own anthropological museum inside its facilities; And it makes available to its visitors an interesting anthropological circuit that includes visits to villages, assistance to traditional dances and rites and meetings with representatives of some of the most important ethnic groups in the country.