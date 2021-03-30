Working remotely during the Corona pandemic means that one cannot have a clear mind, or exercise his legs while commuting between work and home, which can cause a feeling of tension and constant mood swings. How can one enhance the balance between mind and body in this situation? Yoga and meditation offer one solution, says Karen Matko, a psychologist who is researching the issue at Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany. She is also a yoga teacher. Matco says that frequent, active breaks of five to ten minutes can do wonders in terms of improving one’s sense of wellness and productivity.

The specialist suggests simple exercises to do while working from home:

Tree pose: In it, the left leg is standing, the right is bent, and the left leg is attached. Then raise the hands up and bend slightly forward, then take a deep breath several times in this position. After that, the legs are switched.

Lengthening Meridian: Matko says this exercise is an ideal factor for latency during desk work. And in it, the standing is done with the feet parallel and apart, then the hands are intertwined from behind the back, and the arms are straight as possible and slightly away from the body. While keeping the back straight, one slowly bends forward and then takes several deep breaths. If you can, now lean forward even more so your head is hanging over the floor and move your arms – while still interlocked – over your head. Hold this position for a while before slowly returning to the upright position.