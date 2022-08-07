





Stimulating children’s learning is a challenge for families and educators, especially in the face of hyperconnection from the cradle. For speech therapist and psychopedagogue Telma Pantano, parents need to be aware of the stimulation of smartphones, computers and video games.

Telma is a member of the clinical staff of the Institute of Psychiatry at the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (USP).

How to stimulate children’s learning?

We need to think about how we want them to learn. If we want it to be in that more traditional school context, it will be necessary to stimulate in children cognitive processes that involve training in attention, memory, autonomy and mental flexibility, considered major cognitive functions. For example, a child who can control attention longer will be able to pay attention longer. And a child with a good working memory will be able to give meaning to learning for longer. And how can we prepare children to learn better? Giving stimuli that are increasingly complicated, more complex, and that require more cognitive function. It is always important to define what the focus of learning is.

What should the child learn?

These cognitive and socio-emotional skills are the ones that are put to children on a daily basis and it is important that this is so. It’s no use for the brain to develop only cognitive skills or only socio-emotional skills or vice versa. But to say how to be able to stimulate all this, it will be necessary to analyze the particularities of the child’s environment, the characteristics of the family and the school environment.

What are the types of learning and neural connections?

To the brain, it’s all memory. Every time I have a neural connection, I have a memory. The difference between learning and memory is qualitative. Learning is about building neural networks. When we think of the brain, we think of connection. And when we talk about learning, we are not necessarily talking about learning at school. Because for neuroscience there is no Portuguese, Mathematics, History or Geography. It’s all connection. When it is repeated, the brain understands that it is important, and we form learning.

What is neuronal plasticity?

It is the adaptability of our brain. That’s why we can move in environments with different social demands. People tend to think about this when there’s an injury, considering our brain’s ability to regenerate. But not only that. This ability is put to the test daily. It takes the brain about six months to automate a behavior and execute it with as little energy as possible.

It would be correct to compare it with exercises: do we get used to it?

Exactly. The brain is governed by the same laws as a biological body. The more I do something, the easier it is to do it. Those who continued to exercise attention, for example, will be better after the pandemic.

What are the impacts of the pandemic?

It’s not the impacts on Portuguese or Mathematics, that’s what we recover. The problem is that the brain is “untrained”. We are seeing cases of stressed children. Memories have not been “trained”. The brain is unprepared in the school and social context.

How to give meaning to learning?

The best way is to make the association with what is already known. When I pick up things I already know, I activate neural networks with connections I already have.

So it’s easier to learn what we like?

Exactly. The liking means that you already have neural networks prepared for it.

