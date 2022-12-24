THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, December 24, 2022, 16:51



It often happens and it is not exactly pleasant. Sometimes after cooking, the house is impregnated with the smell of food and recovering the clean aroma can be difficult. To avoid bad odors that can remain longer than desired, the first thing to do is clean and renew the air after cooking. But to make the process faster, it is possible to aromatize the environment with some natural options. These are the steps you must follow:

The best start to the day is usually ventilating the house in the morning. You can air out for ten minutes and try to get cross ventilation. Also if you open a window before you start cooking, the air will circulate more fluently. Once you have finished your recipes, it is highly recommended to immediately clean what you have soiled and wash the utensils just after cooking, as well as the drain with any debris that may have fallen. This prevents dirt from giving off odors.

If after carrying out these steps you want your kitchen to smell good, you can aromatize the room with natural air fresheners. Put a saucepan of water to boil with a few drops of an essential oil or aromatic herbs and, when it starts to boil, set it aside and place the mixture in a glass container. You can also boil water with vinegar and citrus peels, as in the cases in which you cook foods that leave a strong odor, such as fish.

For the mixtures you can combine orange with cinnamon or anise, cloves with lemon, bay leaf, thyme or rosemary. All combinations will help absorb bad odors. A good tip is to place the air fresheners near the windows so that the current helps carry the aroma throughout the house.

Another most effective option is to make toast or prepare coffee. The pleasant smell given off by both practices will combat bad odors in the house. In the case of coffee, the roasted or ground beans have an aroma that effectively eliminates and neutralizes other odors. It is also useful in the fridge, for which you can place the used and dried coffee grounds inside a container.