Have a insect infestation at home it can become a real problem, especially if it is about black ants or carpenter ants, so here we will explain how to eliminate the plague of black ants that invade your home.

With the advice on pests that we share with you, you will learn how to get rid of that annoying plague of black ants that invades your house. These insects are also known as carpenter ants, since they usually build their nests in damp or rotten wood, destroying floors, ceilings and furniture for this purpose.

How to get rid of ant infestation in your home

The first thing to do to eliminate the ant infestation is identify where their nest is. To track their hiding place you can follow the origin of the line of ants or follow the trails of sawdust that they usually leave behind.

Once you have identified the area where the ants are concentrated, place a fruit or something sweet as a bait to attract them and confirm their location.

With the nest area fully identified, the next thing is to get some product to eliminate ants. They are usually sold in hardware stores or garden stores, they are generally powdered chemicals that are placed as bait near the nests.

Homemade tips against ants

If you don’t have the money or time to buy a specialized product, there are some homemade tricks to eliminate ants.

make one sugar and baking soda mixture to use as bait. Place the mixture in bottle caps near the nest for the ants to carry away. Then you just have to wait for them to be removed.

Another homemade trick is the vinegar mixed with water, whose strong smell works as a repellent against ants. Use the mixture to cover the paths that the ants follow and all the corners of your thing where you usually see these insects.

even the baby powder It is very useful against ants, as it is a natural repellent. Place it in the areas where you see the insects, especially the area of ​​​​their nest.

These are just some of the home methods to eliminate black ants that invade your home. However, if the infestation is too big and the tricks don’t seem to work, don’t hesitate to contact an exterminator to root out the nest of ants and leave your house free of these insects that can cause damage to your furniture and surfaces.