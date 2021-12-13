As cleanse and purify the car body of the car? For a deeper cleaning especially on the dirtiest vehicles the line Innovacar by Fra-Ber proposes SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid an effective product against i ferrous residues and the rust, capable of eliminating even traces of limestone and city pollution.

It becomes especially useful in the presence of rust which if not eliminated in time can go to spoil and puncture the car body.

How to eliminate ferrous residues and rust from the car body and rims

To thoroughly clean the bodywork and i circles of the car eliminating iron and rust residues it can be used SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid of the line Innovacar by Fra-Ber. We are talking about a highly professional product, a quick-setting decontaminant for ferrous residues which is used by the professionals of the detailer, but also how maintenance shampoo.

SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid is capable of eliminating and treating all ferrous residues such as brake disc particles, traffic film, acid rain or molecules which are deposited near railways and steel mills. He succeeds thanks to function thixotropic, which allows the product to transform from gel to fluid and then, once on the surface, of thicken and cling. In fact, once applied to the part to be treated, it adheres to it without slipping so you can act for a longer time. This feature makes it particularly suitable for working on vertical surfaces such as sides and rims.

SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid, decontaminating soap for cars, characteristics

The Innovacar car cleaning decontaminant product is concentrated and highly effective. With 150 ml of product can be used as a decontaminant while with 20 ml can be used as a shampoo.

On the car it is able to quickly remove all ferrous particles effectively and quickly from the car’s rims, bodywork and windows. Among its characteristics is that of knowing how to effectively treat any stains rust present on the bodywork and on the rims. The main features listed below:

Cleaning power: 5/5

Decontaminant: 5/5

Thixotropic formula: YES

Color change effect: YES

Coating safety: YES

Surface safety: YES

pH: 5.50

How to clean bodywork, windows and rims with SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid

SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid is suitable for cleaning the bodywork, glass and rims. Before washing and using it, it is advisable to spray the product on the affected part.

How to use Innovacar SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid shampoo and decontaminant

In case of important contaminations it is possible to help by applying it with a brush. Leave the product to act 3 to 5 minutes until, reacting, it changes its color to Violet.

If at the end of this short period the problem has not yet been completely resolved, it is advisable to wet it, in order to allow the product to continue its decontamination process for an extra time. At the end of the treatment, rinse everything with abundant water.

How to wash your car with purifying shampoo

To purify surfaces, it is advisable to apply it every 4 washing cycles. The product is applied with the dilutions provided by applying it to the entire surface of the car according to the method of use chosen. Wait for 1 to 3 minutes then rinse thoroughly.

SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid used with purifying shampoo

After this step, in the case of difficult decontaminations and in the event that ferrous residues persist, it is possible to apply the product with dilutions for extraordinary decontamination. directly on the residues. Please wait again 1 to 3 minutes then rinse thoroughly.

How to remove rust from the bodywork

In case of rust or severe contamination it is advisable to use the product without dilutions. To treat surfaces contaminated with iron particles only: dilute up to 1: 4, or use at least 200 ml of product and fill the remaining part with water (800 ml) to obtain 1 L of ready-to-use solution.

How is Innovacar SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid diluted?

SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid by Innovacar if used as a maintenance or foam shampoo: dilute 1:50, or use 20 ml of product and fill the remainder with water (980 ml) to obtain 1 L of ready-to-use solution.

SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid for rim cleaning

When applied with foam thrower or foam gun the dilution ranges from pure to 1: 8, i.e. use at least 100 ml of product and fill the remainder with water (900 ml) to obtain 1 L of ready-to-use solution. In dispensing, the real final dilution can reach approx 1:15 to 1: 135.

Where to buy SD1 Iron Thixo Rapid

The product can be safely purchased in the shop of Innovacar website and at the dealers Innovacar by Fra-Ber authorized in a 1 liter pack at the price of euros 25.01 (VAT included).

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them!)

👉 How to clean your car with S2 FOAMY shampoo

👉 Innovacar detailing kit

👉 Innovacar Masterclass car detailing course

👉 Deotex Sany car disinfectant from Fra-Ber

👉 How to sanitize and disinfect the surfaces of the passenger compartment

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK