The development of small black dots on the walls of the house is a sign that the mold has found a favorable environment for its development.

If present on walls, corners and ceilings, it is important to act promptly, since, if it is neglected, it can create rather significant effects on the walls. For eradicate moldHowever, it is not enough to erase the traces present on the surfaces: it is necessary to identify the causes and eliminate them definitively.

Mold and humidity on the walls: because superficial cleaning alone is not enough

Mold occurs as a result of flooding or infiltrationbut more frequently in humid environmentspoorly ventilated or near thermal bridges.

Since this is a phenomenon triggered by microorganisms naturally contained in the airpreventing its occurrence is anything but simple, since, when the spores encounter a habitat suitable for their proliferation, they can colonize it and infest entire environments.

For the same reasons, Mold is difficult to eradicate, since, even if its superficial effects are erased, in the absence of effective removal of the causes, it tends to recur again. To eliminate mold from walls, it is therefore necessary counteract humidityopting for the intervention of specialized operators who can identify the origin and extent of the phenomenon.

One of the reference realities for treatments against mold And Murproteca leading company in Europe that carries out verified and personalized interventions to act in a targeted manner on the origins of the problem.

This allows us to effectively combat humidity, whatever the cause, and preserve the walls of the house from the consequences of poor management of the problem: in fact, if not effectively combated, mold and humidity can act deep into the walls, favoring the degradation of building materials and creating aesthetic and functional damage of some importance.

Mold and humidity: treatments that preserve walls

The humidity that forms in living environments can have very different origins. If it is triggered by infiltrations on roofs, terraces or retaining wallswe intervene with appropriate waterproof coverings, which shield from the ground, preserving the well-being and aesthetics of the walls. However, when it occurs due to capillary rising, it means that the walls rest directly on the damp soil, absorbing the water contained in it and favoring its rise due to capillary rising.

Rising humidity generally causes the formation of an unsightly appearance wet halo on the lower parts of the walls, as well as superficial cracks, peeling of plaster and detachment of wallpaper.

By drying upon contact with the air, the water also deposits the hygroscopic salts it contains on the walls, favoring the unsightly appearance of typical white efflorescences, known as saltpetre. However, the worst effect is due towater in the wallswhich could corrode i reinforcing irons and create problems with the static nature of the structure.

Given the complexity of the problem, to protect the walls of the house from capillary rise it is necessary to request professional intervention. For these problems, in fact, we generally intervene by treating the walls as hydrophobic microemulsionswhich, in addition to promoting the elimination of residual internal humidity, form a chemical barrier that permanently blocks the rising water.

However, in most cases, thehumidity on the walls is due to condensation caused by vapors that develop as a consequence of normal domestic activities, for example cooking, using hot water, but also more simply by sweating or breathing. The hot vapors, upon contact with the cold surfaces above, condense and create a light patina of humidityon which the mold mycelia end up proliferating.

In the rooms affected by this problem we soon see the spread of black specks, which paints deteriorate and cause wallpaper to peel off. Eliminating condensation mold is very complex: it would be necessary to act simultaneously on the vapors coming from domestic activities and on the spores naturally contained in the area.

With a professional approach, however, it is possible to install a air filter device such as the Murprotec Air Treatment Unit (CTA), a centralized domestic system, which acts on the two main risk factors.

Thanks to the overpressure effect, the CTA has the dual function of dry any residual moisture on the walls And purify the outside air from the micro spores of the mould, so as to blow it towards the inside clean, heated, but above all free of any kind of polluting agent.