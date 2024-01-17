In the modern era, we are now surrounded by smartphones and mobile devices that accompany our lives. With the rise of Android and iOS as dominant platforms, mobile apps have revolutionized the way we interact with the digital world. However, this change also brought a significant challenge: the ubiquitous presence of advertising in apps. These ads aren't just a visual annoyance, they can also slow down app performance, drain your battery, and use up valuable data. The good news is that there are ways to mitigate this problem. In this article, we will explore the most effective strategies to remove or minimize unwanted ads in apps on Android and iOS devices, thus improving the overall user experience.

Eliminate ads in everyday apps

When it comes to removing ads from mobile apps, there are several strategies we can employ. This is especially relevant for everyday apps, such as social media, gaming, or news apps, where ads can be particularly invasive. The betting sector is also part of this discussion, and it is no coincidence that users rely on it from mobile to the best betting apps, which do not require the use of advertising.

A simple but often overlooked method for Android users is to enable 'Do Not Disturb' mode while using apps. This doesn't eliminate ads, but it can reduce notifications and pop-up ads that disturb your user experience. For a more direct solution, consider upgrading to the premium version of the app. Many developers offer an ad-free version of their applications for a one-time payment or subscription. Netflix itself has a subscription with advertising and one without, which eliminates promotional messages with increased prices.

Another important consideration is managing your app settings. Many apps offer options in their settings to reduce the frequency of ads or to customize the type of advertising displayed. Take the time to explore the app settings and adjust your preferences to optimize your experience.

Using ad-blocking browsers

An alternative solution for Android and iOS users is to use mobile browsers with built-in ad blocking capabilities. These browsers, such as Brave or Firefox Focus, are designed to provide cleaner and faster web browsing by automatically blocking advertisements and trackers. The effect is immediate: web pages load faster, fewer visual distractions and a decrease in data consumption. This approach is particularly effective for online advertising and can be an ideal solution for those who spend a lot of time browsing the Internet on their mobile device. However, it is important to note that these browsers can only block advertisements that appear while browsing and not those integrated directly into the apps themselves.

Device Settings and Ad Restrictions

Both operating systems, Android and iOS, offer options in the settings to limit the personalization of advertisements. On iOS, this can be done by going to 'Settings' > 'Privacy' > 'Tracking' and turning off 'Allow apps to request tracking'. This limits the ability of apps to collect data for targeted advertising. On Android, you can find a similar option in Google settings, turning off ad personalization. These settings do not eliminate advertisements, but may reduce their relevance and frequency. It's an effective way to have some control over the type of advertising you're shown, potentially reducing the number of irrelevant or invasive ads.