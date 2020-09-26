As useful as guarpatha, aloe vera or aloe vera are for the beauty of your skin, it is also beneficial for your health. We all want our body to be healthy. So in natural Ayurvedic medicines, aloe vera is one such medicine, which if consumed regularly does not affect any kind of diseases. Come, know the right way to eat Guarpatha and its benefits…

Why should you eat aloe vera?

– Aloe vera is also called an all-encompassing plant. Because there is a problem related to your health or beauty problem, the properties of defeating every pain are present in this plant. Perhaps this is the reason that in the ancient civilization of Egypt, Aloe vera was called immortality plant.

Antibacterial, antifungal and antimicrobial elements are found in aloe vera. This is the reason that any disease is associated with your skin or from the inner parts of the body, every part of the body gets the benefit of eating aloe vera.

Prevents these problems

-In your daily life you make many mistakes related to food and lifestyle. Due to which, problems like toothache, stomach pain, constipation, indigestion, vomiting, loose motions, headaches occur. But if you eat aloe vera juice or its pulp every day, then you will not have to face these problems.



These diseases never happen

– The patient never has to face serious illnesses like diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension due to regular limited intake of aloe vera. Because after consuming aloe vera properly, there is no disorder in your body. For this reason, you are protected from all kinds of diseases.

Immediate benefits in these diseases

– If there is a severe burning sensation in the stomach or a burning sensation on the chest, then you peel a leaf of aloe vera and add a little honey to the pulp and lick this mixture slowly. You will get relief from chest and stomach irritation.

Peel the guava tree and mix some sugar in its pulp and give it to the patient. Whatever abdominal pain, he will get rest in a few minutes.

If your skin burns while doing any kitchen work or any other work, then immediately apply aloe vera pulp on this burnt place. This will calm your skin irritation immediately. In addition, the blisters will reduce and the burn marks on the skin will not become deep.

Essential things related to intake

-Know this thing about consuming aloe vera that you will not get any harm from its intake if you consume it in limited quantity every day.

– Everything is forbidden, so you have to determine the right amount of aloe vera according to your age and health. Ayurvedic doctors can give you the right advice in this regard.

-If you are young and healthy. That is, if you do not have any kind of serious disease, then you can eat two inches of aloe vera leaf every day. If you want to drink juice, you can drink half a cup of tea every day.

– Pregnant women must consult their doctor before consuming any juice or fruit regularly. Because the condition of hormones in each woman’s body during pregnancy can be different, due to which her health needs may also be different. In this case, you should take aloe vera only after the advice of your doctor.