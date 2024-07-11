Thanks to a new data transfer tool you can now easily transfer photos and videos between iPhone and Android or vice versa.

This tool is backed by the Data Transfer Initiative and what it does is bring together the Google and Apple photo apps, making it possible to move an entire photo library from one app to another.

Of course you can still use the setup tool to transfer photos on both operating systems, but this new step is for people who want to do it after the initial setup.

Transfer photos from Apple to Google

Sign in with your Apple account to website company privacy.

Choose the option Transfer a copy of your data

Select Google Photos from the drop-down menu

Choose whether you want to transfer photos, videos, or both.

Sign in with your Google account and follow the remaining steps

Supported photo formats: .jpg, .png, .gif, .webp, .avif and most RAW files.

Video: .mp4, .mov, .m4v, .mpg, mkv, .mod, .mmv, avi, .divx, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .3gp, .3g2, m2t, .m2ts, and .mts files.

As you can see, it’s very simple. The only problem will be the number of photos you have in your iCloud account to transfer to Google Cloud, so you may need to carefully check which photos to transfer before doing these steps.

Your Google Photos to Apple

You need to have iCloud Photos and iCloud Drive turned on to do this process. You also need to have enough cloud storage, otherwise you’ll need to purchase more space or select the photos you have.

Open the website of Google Takeout

Choose to transfer all your photos or just specific albums

Select Apple: iCloud Photos from the drop-down menu

Sign in with your Apple account

When the transfer is complete, you’ll see a new album called Import from Google with the date of the transfer. Apple will send email notifications to the addresses associated with your Apple ID account.

JPEG, HEIC, PNG, GIF, TIFF and BMP photo file types, as well as MP4 and MOV video file types, can be transferred.

JPEG, HEIC, PNG, GIF, TIFF and BMP photo file types, as well as MP4 and MOV video file types, can be transferred.

If you require more information visit the website Manzana and Google for anything extra.