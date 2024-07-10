One of the most well-known and sought-after benefits of a green card is the ability to work legally in the United States. However, few people know that the process can also be done in reverse, that is, First find a job and then apply for residency. But that possibility does not apply in all cases. Learn the details.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) explains that immigration laws provide foreigners with various options for becoming legal permanent residents And one of them is precisely through employment.

The process is done through Form I-485, or Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status. However, keep in mind that The option is only available for the following categories of immigrant employment-based preferential:

First preference or EB-1

Priority workers, i.e. foreigners with extraordinary abilities in science, arts, education, business or sports. This also applies to outstanding professors and researchers and to some executives or managers of multinational companies.

Second preference or EB-2

Applies to foreigners in professions that require a postgraduate degree or have exceptional aptitude.

Third preference or EB-3

Applies to skilled workers, professionals and other types of employees.

Applies to religious workers and special young immigrants.

Based on this information, as you can see, Not everyone will be able to obtain the benefit of applying for a green card through employment. However, if you have the necessary credentials, your best option to apply for this position is to search for work through platforms such as LinkedIn.

Social networks and websites for professional purposes will allow you to find specific jobs according to the category which in this case you need to obtain residency. In the specific case of LinkedIn, you just have to go to your profile, or create one, and in the search line, in the jobs tab, type: green card sponsor. Make sure you are searching specifically in the United States.

You can find options such as:

Information Technology Manager in California.

Cloud computing architect, in Washington.

Junior Data Analyst, in Oklahoma.

E-commerce marketing specialist, Wisconsin.

ERP Implementation Manager, Illinois.

How to spot a fraudulent US job offer?

Although LinkedIn is a safe place to network and search for job openings, it is important to stay alert to avoid falling for a scam, especially since There are those who seek to take advantage of immigrants’ desire to obtain a green card.

The Tips to avoid falling for a job offer scam are: