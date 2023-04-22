In recent years, QR codes have become increasingly popular, as they allow a large amount of information to be stored in a small space.

WhatsApp has incorporated this technology into its application, allowing users to add contacts easily using a QR code personalized. Here’s how to use this handy feature.

Steps to add contacts with WhatsApp QR code

Before you start, make sure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your mobile device, be it iOS or Android. Once you’ve updated the app, follow these simple steps:

Open WhatsApp and access the Chats screen.

Tap the three vertical dots icon in the top right corner of the screen to access the options menu.

Select “New Contact” from the options menu.

Choose the “Add via QR code” option on the “New contact” screen.

At this point, your mobile device’s camera will open automatically. Point the camera at the QR code of the contact you want to add and WhatsApp will automatically scan it.

The contact’s information, including their name, phone number, and profile picture, if available, will appear on the screen.

If the information is correct, you can tap the “Save Contact” button to add it to your WhatsApp contact list. If you want, you can also edit the contact information before saving it.

How to find your own WhatsApp QR code

If you want to give someone your WhatsApp QR code to add you to their contacts, it’s easy to find. You just have to access the “Settings” section of your WhatsApp account.

Next to your username, you will see an icon consisting of four small squares at the top of the screen. Press this icon to bring up your own QR code, which you can share with whoever you want.

Now you know how to easily add contacts in WhatsApp using QR code. It’s a simple but useful feature that can save you time and make the process of adding new contacts quicker and easier.