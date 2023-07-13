To travel back in time, right from the start, it is best to dress as if you were going to travel to any other place: that is, comfortable and discreet. Both things will help you a lot if you travel, for example, to the time of the dinosaurs: discretion will prevent you from presenting a very conspicuous (and appetizing) profile while comfort will allow you to run away if things go wrong in the Cretaceous. In some temporary displacements, however, you have to be careful that comfort does not impair discretion: a tyrannosaurus will not give a fig that you wear brand name sports shoes –except for what affects your top speed– but New Balance Fresh FoamX 1080 v12 by running they can sing if you try to save JFK in Dallas in 1963 or if you travel to Troy (as the protagonists of the tunnel of time in a chapter of that remarkable series from the sixties) and Achilles sees them for you and wants to exchange them for Briseis. If you travel to the future, on the other hand (or wherever), your designer sneakers will no longer be so cool, logically, although it is true that the Morlocks will not make you ugly before eating you. All this may seem like an absolute martian (see the previous installment How to dress to receive the aliens), but time travel is a very serious matter and consequently what you wear to do it has to be too, I say (see interstellar and how good everything looks for Matthew David McConaughey, even in a black hole).

More information

I’ve read about it (time travel, not the fashion for time travel, which is a pioneer topic of mine) travel in time, precisely, by James Gleick (Criticism), a scientific essay that reviews the ideas about this yearning of humanity paying attention to what physics, literature (especially science fiction, of course), philosophy, cinema have said about it and various manifestations of popular culture. Gleick is a biographer of Newton (Isaac, not Helmut) and of Richard Feynman, an expert in quantum electrodynamics and the physics of the superfluidity of subcooled liquid helium, whom I can’t think of with whom to confuse him. I have skipped some convoluted pages related to physics (I am for the simple answers to the question of what time is: what you find out when you look at the clock), but I have found the book very entertaining and stimulating. One of the big problems with traveling to the future, apparently, with or without a DeLorean car, is finding yourself: because it produces temporal paradoxes, including, I add, seeing yourself in person dressed as the seventies (! peach skin pants with elephant feet!), not to mention having to watch you dance and try to flirt. Avoiding some article-busting opinions that maintain that you can only travel in time naked, which apart from being embarrassing would prevent you from taking a John Galliano collection to Cromwell’s England and making a name for yourself (or being burned as a witch), my opinion is that no one has traveled through time as admirably dressed as the protagonist of The time Machine, by HG Wells, in the cinematographic version in which Rod Taylor embodied him: yes, the one that the guy even wore a dressing gown!, can you imagine greater comfort? Of course, he has to take it from him when he is pursued by the aforementioned Morlocks in the year 802701, where he goes to find Yvette Mimieux, who could have traveled a million years ago and meet Raquel Welch!

Gleick points out that the most common reasons people want to travel back in time, aside from killing Hitler and taking better care of your teeth, are to win money gambling and relive love from the past (avoiding the mistakes we made), but sometimes know what would happen to the butterfly effect. Finally, each one. At the moment we can go packing our suitcase with complete peace of mind, because as Stephen Hawking pointed out after organizing a party for time travelers and sending the invitations once it was held: “I was waiting for a long time, but no one came.”

