From January 11th, freedom of movement for people in Germany will be restricted – at least in part. Districts in which more than 200 people per 100,000 inhabitants were newly infected with the coronavirus within seven days should limit the range of movement for their citizens. The radius should then be limited to 15 kilometers around the place of residence. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country leaders decided on Tuesday.

But what does that mean in individual cases? What does a 15-kilometer radius around your own place of residence include? You can use these tools to look it up:

Calcmap

With the tool “Calcmap “ you can draw any large radius around an address. Enter your place of residence here and select “15km off” for radius.

Google Maps

With “Google Maps” (Desktop) you can measure the distance between two points. To do this, first enter the reference point, then right-click on the desired location and select “Measure distance”. The distance is then displayed as an air distance.

But be careful: Your address is not used as a reference point, but the city limits. Berlin is considered to be a “uniform place of residence”. The radius therefore applies to the city limits, regardless of the district in which you live or are registered. Berlin currently has an incidence of 131.8. Here you can check whether your district is affected by the corona measure. To do this, select “New cases” and arrange the values ​​according to “circles” and “cases per 100,000”.

The only exception to this rule should be a valid reason, such as driving to work. Day trips should explicitly not count as valid reasons.