Android it is an exceptional operating system that over the years has come kilometers and kilometers of road, even landing on Windows 11, bringing ever more features, security and services. Unfortunately, however, all this came at a big price: higher battery consumption. Today I’m here to bring you some tricks that could make a difference in your daily routine!

How to Drastically Improve the Battery of Any Android

Starting from the assumption that no one can perform miracles, much less the infinity of apps on the PlayStore that promise the impossible, there exists more than some tricks that can really help you gain a few hours of screen time before you have to recharge your faithful companion again!

Auto brightness and GPS

Auto brightness is convenient right? Too bad that in the long run it is one of the main enemies of the battery and the reason is very simple: most of the time it ends up have a higher brightness than is really necessary for the environment you are in. It may obviously seem inconvenient at first to have to manually manage the brightness, but in the long run it will be an almost involuntary action and you will obviously notice a big increase in battery life.

A similar reason is what drives me to advise you to disable GPS completely. This is one of the major causes that lead to premature battery consumption and obviously if it is not needed there is little point in having it turned on. In case of theft of your smartphone, it is now possible activate it even remotely!

The routines

Once discovered and mastered, routines can prove to be the greatest possible ally against battery waste. But let’s go in order: by routine we mean the possibility of giving life to real personal profiles, in which you can order over the phone to carry out certain tasks in particular situations. For example, let’s say that once connected to the WiFi network I usually turn off Bluetooth and data connection, thanks to the routine all this can be set automatically.

The possibilities are endless and it’s easy to see how this feature can help you save battery. For example, let’s say that you usually use GPS, Bluetooth and data connections outside the home, you can set up a routine that deactivate all these options once you return to your home. Here, as far as Samsung is concerned, you can count on Bixby routine, an app integrated into the company’s modern devices that allows total customization in this aspect. However, don’t despair if you have a different category Android device, as it is on the PlayStore there are apps like Taskers that will allow you to do the same!

Suspend unused apps

There are many apps that work in the background and occasionally send annoying meaningless notifications, this is the main cause that leads to enormous battery consumption. Some of these apps maybe, you open them once every 3 or 4 months. Then that could be the solution to reduce battery consumption to suspend them or simply limit their use in the background. Be careful though, not all apps work properly without being able to rely on background services, so it’s best to be careful. Let’s get into the specifics a bit, to do what has just been said you just need to go to:

settings – battery – limit background use (the path may vary depending on the device)

All apps in “deep sleep” will never go to the background. Obviously be careful what you put in this category!

Reboot your phone from time to time!

It seems like a nicety, but it can really make a small difference just restarting your phone every now and then. This helps clean up the RAM and reload some contents into memory. All operations that help a lot to consume less battery, as well as having a fresh and snappy device. My advice is to do it at least once a week!

Do you have an OLED? If you exploit it!

You probably already know this, but OLED screens have the amazing feature of turning off pixels individually to save battery. A dark theme can ensure a little difference on battery saving. In this regard, some time ago I offered you a small guide to have Google Gboard with a completely black theme, I recommend you take a look at it

Operators and 5G

According to some estimates, 5G can consume even more than 15% of the battery compared to 4G. My advice? Where it is not necessary, disable it and set your network mode to LTE/3G/2G, this way you can enjoy enormous benefits right away. Furthermore, in the absence of field the advice is always to use airplane mode. It may seem absurd, but the continuous search for a signal causes the phone to heat up more and consequently consume much more battery. After all, without a signal, it is useless to keep the data connection active anyway.

Don’t use the phone while it’s charging!

Use your phone while charging in the long run completely compromises the battery! This is because heat does not go well with this component and using your device while it is charging leads to it heating up more than it should. My advice is to activate fast charging and for the entire charging time, do not touch your device. You will see that by doing this the battery will have a long life and few problems!

After this roundup of advice, I hope that you too can see the benefits on your smartphone, finally reminding you that like any other electronic component, even the battery of our trusted companions it deteriorates over time, therefore it is always important in the event of failure to proceed with a replacement, opting for official and certified spare parts!