The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has modernized the way in which users manage their electricity consumption through the “CFE Contigo” application. This application, available for mobile devices, allows you to consult, download and even pay your electricity bills with ease.

Without a doubt, it is very useful, so now we will explain it to you. how to download and use the CFE application. The best thing is that it is available for both Android and iOS systems.

How to download the Federal Electricity Commission application

The CFE app is called CFE With Youand these are the steps to download it:

Access the application store on your device: Play Store for Android or App Store for iPhone.

In the search field, type “CFE Contigo” and locate the distinctive application icon, which appears in an attractive shade of green.

On the app page, select “Install” (Android) or “Get” (iPhone), as appropriate.

That’s how easy you can download it, once it is already installed on your phone, to use it and get the most out of it you will have to complete the registration and access, the steps of which are:

Open the CFE Contigo application.

Start the registration process, which offers two options: create your own username and password or access using your social network credentials such as Facebook, Gmail or Twitter.

After registering, the application will ask you to enter your electric service number. This number can be found on your previous electricity bills.

Now, once the registration is complete, you can download and pay your electricity bills from the app. You can also check your balance and even report problems with the electrical service or find out which CFE branches are closest to your location.

With CFE Contigo, the CFE seeks to simplify and streamline the interaction of users with their electrical services, providing them with greater control and convenience in the management of their electrical consumption. This application is a valuable ally for all Mexicans who want to keep a more efficient record of their invoices and improve their experience with the CFE.