We all like to chat with our friends or family people on Whatsapp. We use WhatsApp emoji and zip files to make chat interesting, but do you know about WhatsApp stickers. Actually, on WhatsApp, there is an option to download stickers to make your chat fun. You can share your feeling through these stickers by not typing long messages many times. This saves your time too and saves you from writing boring messages. Today we are telling you to use sticker during WhatsApp chat and download them. Let us know how you can use these stickers during a chat with someone.
How to download WhatsApp Stickers?
- First of all open your whatsapp, now open the chat of the sticker you want to send.
- Click to type the message here and click on emoji.
- Here you will see 3 options in which emoji, GIF and the third option will be Sticker.
- You will see many types of stickers here, you can send any sticker according to your feeling.
- If you want to add more stickers, then click on the plus icon in the last here.
- You can add and click on the download option that you like.
- Now you can send the sticker you want to send to your friend.
- You can also add a sticker of your choice to favorite stickers if you want.
- For this, you have to press and hold that sticker a little. After which you will be asked if you want to add it to your favorite sticker.
- After editing, you will see that sticker in the star icon on the other side from the top.
