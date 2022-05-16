For several years now, the great competition in the world of smartphones has focused on two main operating systems: Android, used by the vast majority of brands on the market; and IOS, exclusive to Apple products such as the iPhone.

Those who have a bell brand cell phone obtain quality and prestige, this does not mean that they are better than their competition, but it does mean that they have unique characteristics and styles. For the above many users want to get an iPhone.

One of the many differences between IOS and Android is WhatsApp, the popular Meta application that in IOS offers a totally different appearance. If you are from that demographic sector that wants to have an iPhone, but cannot afford it, then we will give you a possibility.

How to have IOS style WA on Android?

To customize your entire device, there are applications such as “Android Launcher iOS 14”, which you can even download from Google Play, the official store, however, if you only you want to have WhatsApp iPhone styleyou can follow the instructions below.

The first step is to download the app called “WhatsApp Fouad”. Consider that there are other options, such as MBWhatsApp iOS. Make sure that the page selected in your browserpreferred adorer is trustworthy.

Behind this, Click on the APK file that was downloaded to your phone and install it. Now you must accept the conditions of use, read them carefully to avoid problems later, as they have existed with other applications. Under notice there is no deception. Now all that remains is to enter your name, phone number and verify the account, as you would with the official version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Fouad will allow you to choose dark or light mode, regardless of the option selected, you will enjoy the iPhone-style app.

We recommend you read:

We recommend removing the original version of WhatsApp before starting the installation of the APK file, as it could interfere with the process. In addition, it is also prudent to have one or two backups to minimize the risk of losing photos, videos, contacts, conversations and other data.