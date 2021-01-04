Nowadays we all use social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. People share their pictures and stories on Instagram, in such a situation, many times there is a desire to save or download videos and photos of Instagram. But due to privacy on Instagram, you cannot easily download any video or photo. If you still want to download a photo or video from someone’s Instagram account, today we are going to tell you 2 tricks for this, so that Android and iPhone users can easily download someone’s photos and videos. Let us know what this trick is.

If you are an Android phone user, then this method may be best for you, you follow the steps given below.

1- Android users first download the Instagram + mod apk from the link given below in the phone and install it.

2- Now to open the app, you have to enter your Instagram’s Username and password.

3- After this, your Instagram account will open and open the photo or video you want to save.

4- After this you have to click on 3 dots, here you will get the option to download.

5- Now you can easily download your favorite photo.

Apart from this, if you are an iPhone user or running an Instagram account on a computer and want to download a photo or video, then you can use other methods for them. You have to follow the steps given below.

1- First copy the link of the photo or video you want to download.

2- For this, open the photo or video that you download in a computer or laptop, now copy the URL.

3- After this you go to the Downloadgram.com website and paste that copied link here.

4- Now you will see an option to download photo or video here. After clicking on it, the photo or video will be saved in the downloads.

5- Also you go to Google and search Instagram video downloader. You will find many websites. You open the website and paste the copied link of the Instagram photo or video here.