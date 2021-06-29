From this June 29, HBO Max reaches the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, becoming part of the list of large streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV +, among others.

However, HBO Max promises to be the center of entertainment with productions of DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Warnes Bros, The CW and more. Its catalog will include series such as Game of Thrones, Friends, Sopranos, South Park and Mare of Easttown.

To learn more about how to use this platform from your mobile phone and television, below we provide you with all the details so that you can enjoy your favorite movies and series.

Watch HBO Max

HBO Max is a totally new entertainment page, so you will be able to access its services from June 29, 2021 in Latin America and the Caribbean. Initially, it will provide two types of monthly subscription plans: standard and mobile.

In addition, it will offer a seven-day trial period, which it calls the “tasting area”, to be able to watch documentaries and series for free.

Steps to download HBO Max

Downloading this platform is super easy. If you want to do it from your mobile phone, you will have to search for the HBO Max application from your Play Store on Android or the App Store for iPhone.

Install HBO Max on my TV

In case you want to take advantage of this service from your television, you can also do it. You just have to download HBO Max from a Smart TV (selected models) or video game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. This process can be done from HBOMax.com.

HBO Max Compatible TV Brands

Samsung TV (models 2016 onwards)

LG (specific models)

HBO Max Catalog for Peru and Latin America

Despite having presented some small problems at its launch, the streaming platform will have a considerably wide catalog for all ages. In addition, it will include tapes of Dc universe, HBO original series, movie classics, Hollywood franchises and exclusives that will only be released on the platform.

Here we leave you a list of the most outstanding productions.

Films

Warner Bros 2021 Releases (They will arrive in Latin America 35 days after being released in theaters): In the neighborhood, Space jam: a new era, The suicide squad, Dune and The conjuring: the devil made me do it, Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Judas and the black messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong and more.

Franchises: Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and the Matrix.

Movie classics: The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Singing in the Rain and Citizen Kane.

DC Universe.

Series

HBO Original Series: The sopranos, Game of thrones, Sex and the city, Euphoria, Watchmen and House of the dragon, Gossip girl, etc.

HBO Max Exclusive Series: The flight attendant, Generation, Raised by wolves, Sand just like that and Gossip girl reboot.

Content for the whole family: Sesame Street, Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time: Far Away, Teen Titans in Action, Scooby Doo, Paw Patrol: Puppy Patrol, Frankelda’s Hidden Frights, The Amazing World of Gumball, Ben 10.

Latin series: Pop divas, PCC secret power, Astral journey, The cut, Las bravas, Amarres.