2021 began with a surprise that nobody expected. After being somewhat forgotten, Rust It rose from the ashes and has become the most popular game in recent days. Where can you download it and what does it have to do with Egoland?

Developed by Facepunch Studios, Rust is an online survival game, in which players must resort to any tool to obtain resources that will help them overcome the adversities of the environment and of the rivals.

Originally, Rust It was launched in 2018 and although it was well received at that time, it was not until the first week of this year that its popularity reached unexpected levels, thanks to several popular youtubers and streamers starting to play it on Twitch.

This is why many people decided to give the game of Facepunch Studios, so if you are one of those who caught this hype, here we tell you how to download it.

Where can you download Rust?

To be able to start your adventure in Rust you need to have a Pc. Even though eventually the game of Facepunch Studios will be available in Playstation 4 and Xbox One, At the moment there is no official date in this regard.

You can acquire Rust through Steam for Windows and macOS operating systems, for a price of 367.99 pesos in its standard edition, although it is currently on sale at 33 percent, so you can buy it for only 246.55 pesos until January 11.

You can also buy Rust with the DLC pack only 359.35 pesos thanks to the offer of the week (its normal price is 595.97). This combo includes the Instruments Pack, which is a collection of 10 musical instruments, and the Sunburn Pack, with 15 objects with a summer theme.

The requirements of your PC to play Rust

Once you purchase, the game will automatically download to Steam. To do this, obviously you must have an account on the platform, because only then can you play it on your PC.

However, you should bear in mind that not just any computer can run it efficiently, so we recommend you check if you at least comply with the following:

WINDOWS

64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 8.1 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-9590

Memory: 10GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 670 2GB / AMD R9 280

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional: An SSD is recommended to reduce load times

MACOS

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: OS X El Capitan 10.11

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-9590

Memory: 10GB RAM

Graphics: Gtx 670 2GB / AMD R9 280

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional: Metal Required

And what about EGOLAND?

Well now that you can download Rust and that you are sure that you will be able to enjoy it without problem on your computer, the most likely thing is that you are eager to share a game with your favorite streamers like Egoland.

Unfortunately, we inform you that you will not be able to do so. While Twitch and YouTube personalities are playing games Rust with many people, they do it on a private server called EGOLAND, to which they only have access with a unique password.

The streamer Alexby was the one who was in charge of creating this server and invited other personalities such as ElRubius, Ibai and Auronplay, but not just anyone can enter their games.

Either way, Rust is quite an entertaining game on its own, so we recommend downloading it and trying it out with your friends.



