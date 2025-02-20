How to download and carry the driving license on the mobile

In the digital age, more and more documents can be carried out comfortably on the mobile, and the driving license is no exception. In a context where technology advances quickly, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has implemented the digital driving license, which allows drivers to carry a digital version of their license on their mobile phone. This not only offers comfort, but also greater security and accessibility at the time of conducting procedures related to driving.

The digital driving license is available through a mobile application called Midgtwhich can be downloaded for free for Android and iOS operating systems. This digital version offers the same functionalities as the physical card, allowing drivers to demonstrate their identity in a valid and legal way, without always carrying the physical document.

How to get the digital driving license?

To be able to enjoy this service, the first thing to do is Download the Midgt application on a mobile device. This application is available for Android and iOS. Once installed, the user must access their personal area with the electronic ID or through the Cl@VE system. Through these authentication systems, the driver can identify herself safely and associate her driving license to mobile application.

The process is simple and fast. After logging in, the system will verify the person’s data and proceed to the generation of the digital card, which will be visible on the mobile screen. The digital card shows the same data as the physicist, including the photo of the driver, the license number, the validity dates, the restrictions and any penalty of pending traffic.

MIDGT ​​application functions

This application not only allows access to the digital card, but also includes a variety of useful functions for drivers. When opening the app, the users find a home screen where their photo, name, surname and the total balance of the driving card appears. From here, it is possible to access the “See my card” section, which allows to visualize the digital permit quickly and easily.

On the same screen, you can also access the “My vehicles” section, which provides information on vehicles registered in the user’s name, such as the brand, model and registration number. In addition, drivers can consult the news and updates of the General Directorate of Traffic through the “DGT” section, which shows relevant content on road safety and new regulations.

If you click on the three -line icon in the upper left of the screen, a menu that offers several useful options will be displayed:

My vehicles: here you can see the total number of vehicles registered in the user’s name, together with the brand, model and registration of each.

My fines: In this section, users can consult the pending fines and already paid. In addition, the app allows you to pay pending fines from the application, without the need to move to an office.

My procedures: This section groups all procedures related to the DGT, such as obtaining vehicle reports, duplicates of documents, sharing documentation and the payment of fees.

Exam Notes: For those who have performed exams in the DGT, this option allows you to consult the qualifications obtained.

Previous appointment: The app also allows to request a previous appointment for any procedure that requires the physical presence of the driver in the DGT.

Verifications: This section allows to verify the authenticity of the official documents, such as the circulation permit, ensuring that the information presented is valid.

Is it legal to carry the digital card?

One of the most common fears is whether this digital card has the same legal validity as the physicist. According to the DGT, the digital driving license is totally valid for use in legal and traffic situations, as long as the updated version of the MIDGT ​​application is available. In addition, traffic agents are trained to verify the authenticity of the digital card using a QR code shown in the application.

However, it is important to note that the digital card does not replace the physicist in all cases. If an agent requests to see the physical card in specific circumstances, as in a routine control or inspection, the driver must show it. Therefore, it is always advisable to have both versions, physical and digital, just in case.