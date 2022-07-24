How many times have you read articles like “X ways to reuse your old smartphone Android ”and among these hypothetical X ways there was also video surveillance?

The net is literally full of these articles, but this aspect is very little in depth.

Surely you have thought something like: “but sorry, if I can do some video surveillance saving a lot with old Android smartphones, why not do it?“, However you didn’t feel it, or you simply are not able because usually those who dispense this advice do not deepen.

Below you can read some tips on how to get around when you need to do this.

Not wanting to complicate things too much especially for those who are not very familiar with APK, Android without Google and so on I will examine the alternatives present if you use the Google PlayStore, as for many users it could become complicated to make a more “privacy-friendly” video surveillance.

Android smartphone video surveillance, preparations

First of all, you need to make sure that your Android devices (smartphone or tablet) are not actually too old for video surveillance applications.

I mean that, at present, in the year 2022, we recommend an Android smartphone with decent features (at least dual-core with at least 1.4 GHz of power and 2 gigabytes of RAM) that supports at least one version of Android 6 or later.

This is for two reasons:

the first is performance, if they are too poor it will be very difficult in real time to understand what is happening at home;

with the passage of time and Android versions (like any other operating system) many applications lose support for older versions.

This is why it is necessary that the old Android smartphone is not really “prehistoric”.

Of course, as long as you are away from home, your smartphone (or tablet) has one batteryconsequently the device it must remain connected to the power supply, as well as to the home Wi-Fi!

This thing, trivial as it may seem, it seems to escape many people the fact that even a smartphone converted to a video surveillance camera cannot necessarily go on forever without an attack on the current.

Furthermore, it is also necessary to study the positions where you want to put your devices.

Obviously we are talking about video surveillance inside of of your home because for reasons due to the non-permeability of the smartphone it is absolutely inadvisable to put it outside (unless you have some particular method to defend it from bad weather and any short circuits due to water …).

The location where you will have to put it will depend a lot both on where the power sockets in your home are placed and on how it is furnished.

There are plenty of supports to hold the smartphone still, including those for cars (you can use one like this for example on a piece of furniture in the living room) and the canonical ones for phone or tablet: here the choice is yours and it will depend on how it is. structured your home.

In any case it is advisable to use a smartphone with a battery that is not really brand new, for the simple reason that it is a pity to ruin a new battery in good condition!

Else: it is advisable to put a protection, better if the password, for each device you decide to use as a camera! Trivially, if someone enters the house: even if he steals the Android smartphone used as a video surveillance camera, he will not be able to get his hands in it.

If you want to lighten the load you can uninstall (or disable updates) applications that will be absolutely useless for your Android smartphone or tablet.

Basically eliminate the so-called bloatware (basically little useful, if not useless, programs on your device).

By removing (or deactivating) YouTube, YouTube Music, Gmail and other pre-installed programs that will not serve the purpose of Android video surveillance, not only will it make the device faster, but it will be much easier for the phone to act as an IP camera.

Finally, make sure that the audio of your smartphone (or anyway of your Android devices) is muted, since hearing the notifications will not only disturb you, but will not help you in case of video surveillance.

Now that the preparations are ready, you can install the application that best suits you.

Which application is best to use for video surveillance with Android smartphones?

Applications that allow video surveillance with Android smartphones there is more than one, such as tinyCam Monitor And IP Webcam, for my part I recommend IP Webcam and why you will see it shortly.

With IP Webcam it is possible to do video surveillance in well two ways: via cloud or using a computer (Windows, Linux or Mac changes little) as a server.

On your smartphone (the one you use to make calls) you will need to install Ivideonwill be the program that will allow you to manage the devices you have chosen to use through IP Webcam, which instead will be installed on Android smartphones or tablets that will replace the cameras.

Android video surveillance in the cloud with Ivideon

You can connect to Android smartphones converted to camera via cloud. This means that the recordings will not be saved on a physical server such as your home computer, but on a server located who knows where.

All very nice, pity that Ivideon for free in the cloud allows only one device! The service that allows Ivideon to support multiple devices in the cloud is paid and increases depending on how many devices you want to use as a camera.

I recommend using the cloud practice only if you intend to use one smartphone Android as video surveillance.

Unfortunately ivideon does levitate prices adding connected devices to your cloud. The thing could become in the long run a considerable cost.

The only thing you need to remember to do is make sure that both ivideon and ipwebcam are connected to the same ivideon account, in this case the application will be able to understand which cameras are connected to the cloud.

Android video surveillance with its own Ivideon server

Fortunately, Ivideon makes its own application available, which will be enough for you download from the official site. Ivideon server is available for Windows, Linux and Mac: so you won’t have any problems, essentially existing for the most popular desktop operating systems.

Simply make sure that your Android smartphone (or tablet) is connected to the same Wi-Fi as the computer you decide to use as a server.

On Ip Webcam just go to “start the server” and then just start it.

Then move to your computer with desktop operating system and just do “add device” -> “search device”, and then do all the (small) configurations of the case (fortunately ivideon can also do it automatically).

The ivideon screen will appear with the smartphones you have chosen to use as video surveillance cameras.

Luckily, the Ivideon application does not limit the number of devices that can be connected, contrary to what happens if you want to do it in the cloud, and it has no additional costs for the number of devices entered as everything is done at home and not through external services!

Among other things via computer it is not even necessary to link the account; although in fact you can do it to see later on the phone what is happening in your home.

It should also be noted that not only does Ivideon server allow you to remotely view your webcams or your Android smartphones converted into cameras, but it also allows you to record movies on your computer.

If for some arcane reason you can’t (or don’t want to) access your ivideon account, you just need to know that you can connect to your PC from your phone remotely.

Windows for example allows the connection by telephone via Android and you can safely see your desktop from smartphone (including ivideon).

Same exact thing applies to various Linux systems, for example the ZorinOS operating system possesses Zorin Connect. As indeed it is possible check Ubuntu by phone remotely.

IP Webcam for Android video surveillance: free or paid version?

The free version contains advertisements that can not only become annoying, but that could slow down the Android device used as a video surveillance camera.

Luckily the paid version of Ip Webcam has an affordable cost for everyone (just over € 5). The price is paid once! So no annual or monthly subscription attached: pay once and go.

Optional: defend your Android smartphones converted to cameras also from the IT point of view

A hacker attack on your devices or your low-cost video surveillance system it is by no means to be excluded.

I put this as optional because if you are a cyber security enthusiast, you have probably wondered: “but if android phones have manufacturers that stop system updates after a few years, how do i defend myself in that case?“

Do not panic: fortunately the methods to defend the old devices exist.

Various antivirus (in paid versions) allow at affordable prices to have protection even on multiple devices at the same time.

Malwarebytes, Exet, Bitdefender these are just some of the Android antiviruses that you can choose for your slightly outdated devices.

Another idea could be use a firewall (either as a replacement for antivirus or together, it will depend on both the performance of your devices and what you decide to do).

A firewall like Netguard for example, does not need root permissions of any kind, therefore accessible even if you are not very “technological”.

Netguard, for example, allows you to say “which programs should let the data through and which shouldn’t”. Trivializing it is as if I said to my smartphone: “pass the data of IP Webcam which is the only application that I will need on this smartphone, but do not let the data of the others pass“.

In conclusion

As I have written in other articles this is just one of the possible methods to do video surveillance (at least with older Android devices) and it should not be taken like the Bible, since in a few years many of these things may no longer be valid, given that in recent years technology has evolved at an extremely frenetic pace.