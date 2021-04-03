This inevitable hobby published by newspapers and magazines has a date of birth: December 21, 1913. That day, the New York World public, by the first time, the Word-cross puzzle, invention of journalist Arthur Wynne, a puzzle fanatic, who had been inspired by a childhood game called magic square.

The challenge of guessing words based on definitions soon spread to other newspapers, such as Clarion. Here, readers have, since 1965, a version created by Blanca Lila Orzábal and continued by her nephew Cristian Helman, the famous Claringrilla.

how to do a crossword puzzle in Word or Excel

Design a crossword in Word

microsoft program

In Word, click on the Layout tab to adjust Margins and Orientation of the document. In the first option, choose Narrow and in the second, Horizontal. You can also divide the page into using the Columns option (the left column for the definitions and the right for the grid).

The journalist, Arthur Wynne, created the first crossword. It was shaped like a rhombus.

The definitions that will occupy the rows will be Horizontal and those that will be in the columns, Vertical. You have to write them on the left side of the Word sheet and identify each one with a number.

Once this is done, from the Insert tab, choose Table and Insert Table, so that it is displayed in the document. The number of rows and columns will depend on the words chosen, for example, 15×15. By positioning the cursor from the lower right corner, we can shape the cells so that they are all square.

With the Table in measure, it is time to write the definitions on it. Let’s not forget that each cell corresponds to a letter and that we can navigate in the Table using the cursor or the arrows located in the lower right part of the keyboard.

To choose the font and the body of the letters, you have to select the Table from the upper left margin. Then, from Layout and the Alignment tab, choose Align Vertically so that the letters are centered in each of the cells.

We select the Table again from the upper left corner to go to Home, Paragraph and choose Borderless to display only the words, without the lines that frame them. Select each of the words and choose All Borders to frame only the chosen ones.

Now you have to generate a copy of the document, from File, Save as. In the copy, delete the words from the grid and leave only the definitions. Then, it is time to put the number that corresponds to the beginning of the row or column where each word goes.

To do this, select a cell, go to the Layout tab and choose Align Top Left. Write the corresponding number, which, by default, will appear in the same font as the letters of the words in the crossword.

The crossword is a puzzle game that brings together different generations.

To make the numbers smaller, select each one and in Start choose, for example, body 7 or 8. To avoid having to repeat this in each box at the beginning of a word, there is the Copy format function. In this way, the crossword will be ready to solve.

Design a crossword in Excel

Another Windows tool that can be used to do crossword puzzles is Excel. And although it is not as efficient as Word, the procedure is similar. First of all, write the slogans and words, and draw the grid on paper to have everything clearer when going to the computer.

In Excel, create a New workbook to draw the crossword grid there (in this case, it is not necessary to generate a Table, because Excel is already a combination of rows and columns).

When selecting them, choose one more than those necessary according to the previous diagram. For example, if we need a 20×20 grid, we must select from column A to S and from row 1 to 21.

Now, we must give the desired measure to the squares. To do this, go to Home, then to the Format tab and display it. In Cell Height and Column Width you can enter the measurements: for Height we suggest 20 and for Width, 4.

To frame each row and column, from Home choose Fonts and then All Borders. Meanwhile, so that the letters are in the center of each cell, choose the row and, always from Home, in Alignment, choose the central location icon. Also, as in Word, you can choose the font and its size.

Once this is done, you have to write the answers in a similar way to how we did in the Word Table: one letter per cell. The cells that are to be left empty must be selected with the cursor while holding down the Ctrl key. From Start, in Theme colors, choose, for example, black, to differentiate them from the rest.

Then, you have to delete the words from the cells (the answers can be in cells located to the right of the New book). As in Word, we can make a copy, to have the puzzle solved (File, Save as).

To place the number that indicates where each word begins, click on the corresponding cell from Start, Alignment, choose the Align icon at the top. After typing the number, determine the font size, for example, body 8.