Now that Three Kings Day approaches, a dilemma arises after dinner: how to cut the roscón so that no one protests about the piece that has been given? From solve this problem is in charge of mathematical theory of fair divisiona branch of game theory that was born in the 40s of the last century, with the works of Polish mathematicians Hugo Dyonizi Steinhaus, Stefan Banach Y Bronislaw Knaster. In addition to cutting roscones —or any other type of cake—, the fair division theory has countless applications: to the assignment of tasks, to auctions, to air traffic management, to the distribution of inheritances or divorce agreements…

First of all, each person has to give value to the parts of the goods to be distributed. if the good is homogeneous —such as money, land or a roscón in which the top only has almonds—, the value of each piece will be determined by its size or quantity, but if it is heterogeneous —a roscón with areas with candied fruit and areas with almonds—, each person will be able to give a different value to the parts: we all know that candied fruit has supporters and detractors. Interestingly, there are certain situations where disagreement over which areas are tastier produces better sharing results than if everyone agreed.

Then, you have to specify what a fair share means. Thus, different possibilities appear: if there is no people, a division is proportional if each of them considers that the value of their piece is greater than or equal to 1/no; looking for no one to feel upset, we found the division free from envyin which each person receives a piece that, by his own measure, is worth at least as much as any of the other pieces cut.

The distributions are described with a series of instructions that must be followed step by step, that is, through an algorithm. The simplest case of division, known since Biblical times, occurs when the division is only between two people. In this situation, the “I cut, you choose” algorithm leads to a proportional and envy-free division, like that of abraham and lot.

For three people (Antonio, Beatriz and Carolina), things get complicated. In the 60s of the last century john selfridge and John Horton Conway independently gave the same procedure free of envy. It works as follows: first, Antonio cuts the roscón into three parts, which he considers equal. Next, Beatriz has two options: if she thinks there is one part larger than the other two, she cuts it out to create a tie; conversely, if she thinks there are two or more parts that tie for the greatest, she does nothing. So, Carolina chooses the piece that she thinks is the biggest. Then, she chooses Beatriz, keeping in mind that if she cut out one of the parts in the previous step, she must choose it —unless Carolina has already chosen it. Finally, she chooses Antonio.

For now, everyone is happy: Antonio keeps one of the original pieces, which he considered the same, Beatriz with one of the two that she considered larger, and Carolina was the first to choose, so she can’t be envious of anyone.

It only remains to divide the clipping -if there is one-. In this case, Carolina divides it into three parts that she considers equal and that Beatriz, Antonio and Carolina choose, in order, each taking the one that she believes is the largest. Again, the distribution is fair: Beatriz is the first to choose; Antonio does not envy Beatriz because he thought that the three original pieces were the same and Beatriz kept the cut part, nor Carolina because she has chosen before her; Carolina is not envious of anyone because she divided her remains into parts that she considers equal.

And, what happens if we want to distribute among more than three people? In 1995, researchers Steven Brams Y allan taylor they discovered a method which was valid for any number of people. However, his proposal had an important problem: you cannot specify in advance how big the number of steps of the algorithm is; and even the number of cuts: it is known that it is a finite value —the algorithm will end up giving the result—, but it is not known what its maximum value is, it depends on the cake and the preferences of the people. In fact, for any number, as large as desired, it is always possible to find valuations of the participants in the cast that, in order to fulfill them, the Brams and Taylor algorithm has a number of steps greater than that large number chosen.

In 2016, Haris Aziz Y simon mackenzie they found a envy free procedure for any group of people that is bounded and depends only on the number of participants, although we must have some patience because the number of steps in the algorithm and the number of cuts can be impressively high. Only with four people the level is already higher than the number of atoms in the universe. This is the maximum number of steps that, a priori, we can ensure that it will have the algorithm, whatever the preferences of the people, but it will not always be necessary to achieve it; If we all give in a little, we can agree before the universe ends. In any case, there is still a lot of room to improve this result.

Although these algorithms may be exaggerated to distribute the roscón, there are situations in which the distribution has greater implications and dividing, even cutting the pieces, fairly, is essential. For example, when the Allies divided Germany into four zones after World War II, we might consider the cutout to be Berlin, which was also divided into zones.

David Iglesias Y Carlos Gonzalez They are full professors at the University of La Laguna.

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Edition and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

