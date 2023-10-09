Of Danilo di Diodorus

It’s normal to experience periods of low mood. But it is important to understand when it becomes a real disease, to ask for help as soon as possible. There are indicators that can point towards the diagnosis

Cross moments of sadness an experience that no human being can escape in their lifetime. Moments that are sometimes attributable to a specific cause, such as an adverse existential event, but for which other times it is impossible to find a reason. TOother negative emotions such as fear, anger, jealousy they almost always have an obvious cause.

Fear and anger

they also have a clear function: they serve to alert the organism and prepare it for the response. But sadness? Even sadness warns us, signals a lowering of our expectationsand a threat to what we value tells a Courier Health Jerome Wakefield, visiting research fellow at Villa la Pietra of New York University in Florence and professor of Bioethics, philosophy and social work at New York University.

Threat to the organism Sadness represents aimportant information and, just like physical pain, there warns that there is an ongoing threat to the body – continues Wakefield -. And, since life usually has ups and downs, everyone experiences depressed mood

, often several times over the course of a year. For example, in a study carried out on a group of students, 95 percent of them reported having suffered from episodes of significant lowered mood, associated or not with feelings of guilt, loss of hope and a feeling of helplessness. , or a drop in self-esteem. Furthermore, 91 percent of the same students reported having had periods of depressed mood in the year preceding the research, with an average of approximately six episodes per person during the twelve months.

If it is true that it is impossible to escape more or less prolonged periods of sadness, it would be appropriate to have some tools to try to understand when a depressed mood crosses a certain threshold of severity or persistence

And becomes therefore a real one



depressive disorder



. The relevant question is because this tends to pass spontaneously with much greater difficulty and also because it involves some potential risks, as well as having anegative influence on general psychophysical healthin particular

on that cardiovascularas has been demonstrated by several studies.

When does sadness become a depressive disorder? Although clinical experience helps the clinician evaluate when sadness has become a true depressive disorder, the dividing line between these two conditions can be somewhat blurry, given that symptoms I’m very similar – comments Professor Jerome Wakefield –. But there are indicators That they can help judge whether a person is reacting to a loss or stress

with normal sadness

or if instead you are experiencing an emotional problem that needs professional attention. For this reason, there are signs that should raise fears that a depressive state could become or have already become a real mental disorder. Precise indications in this regard come from the two large diagnostic systems that we have today, namely theIcd-11 of the World Health Organization and the Dsm-5the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders ofAmerican Psychiatric Association. See also Health, Sirm: good job to the new minister Schillaci

Symptoms not to be underestimated The two manuals are quite in agreement in indicating those that should be considered symptoms of clinical depression: first of all a depressed mood it’s a decreased interest in one’s activities that last for almost all day and they are present for a period of at least two weeks. To these symptoms yesthey can associate:

– difficulty concentrating,



– feeling of uselessness,



– sense of guilt



inappropriate for events,





– loss of sense of hope

,





– recurrent thoughts of death or suicide

,



– changes in appetite or sleep

,



– psychomotor agitation or slowing down,

– feeling of loss of energy and fatigue.

So, in theory, if you have at least five of these symptomsincluding depressed mood and loss of one’s interests or the possibility of experiencing pleasure, then likely that one suffers from a real depressive disorder underlines Prof. Wakefield.

When it is important to seek help In particular, a lot should be posted Attention In presence of feeling of uselessness and suicidal ideation, especially if associated with concrete plans, or with feeling that one’s condition represent a burden for others, for example for family members. When these symptoms are present, appropriate promptly request professional help – specifies the expert – just as good to do in situations where a slowing of the course of thoughts o from the ability to moveor, on the contrary, one state of agitation. Even more alarming appearance of psychotic symptoms, such as delusional ideas or hallucinationswhich certainly indicate the presence of a more serious disorder than normal sadness. See also Could ticks that are "dangerous" to humans increase due to climate change?

Reactions conditioned by different cultures However, it should be kept in mind – Professor Wakefield is keen to point out – that in certain specific existential situations, as in case of mourning, a person, in addition to a depressed mood, may also have symptoms that could suggest a thought and perception disorder, such as the feeling of still being in contact and being able to talk to someone who is no longer there, without this indicating the presence of a real mental disorder. These are exceptional conditions, normally of limited duration in time, and whose evaluation should also take other factors into account, such as personal history and cultural norms regarding the expression of emotions, typical of the culture in which that specific person lives. In fact, there are cultures in which emotional expression is much more intense than in others and it is therefore necessary to evaluate whether the symptoms are proportionate to the context in which the person lives.

Does the mood change? A’other feature cwhich distinguishes depression from simple sadness that the real depression seems to stay relatively released from those who are the person’s life events. For example, sadness is often an emotional reaction to certain types of loss or stress, and its severity tends to be proportional to the nature and magnitude of these stressors. For those who are clinically depressed, however, the link with what is happening in their life is less evident, so much so that even if positive events occur, it is very likely that no improvement in mood will result.

Are normal commitments maintained? We can also add that those who are simply sad or in a normal state of mourning tend to continue with their life commitments, for example those of a parent, school or work, although in a less active and efficient way than he would do in other periods of his life – continues Wakefield –. But if a person stops caring for the family altogether or continues to feel unable to return to work, then it is very likely that he or she is in a condition that goes beyond normal sadness. Basically, as often as once depressive reaction it seems disproportionate with respect to the stressors that may have caused it, we need to consider the opportunity to explore this relationship by doing seek professional help. See also Covid, Bassetti: "Antibiotics should not be used"

Resilience Human beings are, however, equipped with a form of personal resilience and therefore many of the emotional challenges can be addressed, to some extent, without professional help. Everyone can deploy psychological resources such as courage and the ability to learn new ways of reacting and behaving. Professional help can still be useful for obtaining an external evaluation because while it is true that even the help of a friend or family member can be useful, it is equally true that one is not always happy to share a problem of this type with people who are part of your circle of acquaintances. A A period of discussion with a therapist can help to identify meanings of one’s discomfort that are not otherwise identifiable and to reformulate one’s situation in a useful way.

Pharmacological treatment, how much is needed It must also be said – underlines the expert – that even a state of non-pathological sadness could benefit from pharmacological treatment, as in the case of a state of mourning accompanied by other symptoms, such as anxiety and insomnia. Naturally, the possible risks of excessive medicalisation of what should be considered normal psychophysical reactions must be kept in mind, and a person may not want to take psychotropic drugs. My advice is to always talk openly about these doubts with your therapist, possibly considering pharmacological treatment if the first approach hasn’t worked.

Listening first treatment necessary L’I listen The main therapeutic factor in cases of depression – says Paolo Migone, co-director of the magazine Psicoterapia e Scienze Umane – .It allows you to talk about yourself and deal with emotions and conflicts, with the therapist’s encouragement, especially the most painful ones. Experience tells us that the more successful a person is in this task, the better he will be. There depression in fact – and the model already identified by Freud – the price paid to remove something painful, which has not been understood well and remains in the unaware part of us, generating depressed mood. As this painful content comes to light and is transformed, it can be reintegrated into awareness. Naturally, in psychotherapy there is also a need for something more than simple listening, and the therapist must help the patient find the courage to talk about himself.