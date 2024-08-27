The tea matcha It is gaining popularity worldwide thanks to its promising health benefits. It is increasingly present in more herbalists or pharmacies, in brands of food for athletes and even in the form of mixtures with other food supplements or matcha of flavors. But how to distinguish a true matcha from a simple fashion product?

It is logical that it is complicated, since it is a completely new product and is often confused with a simple powdered tea. But far from being just any green tea, green tea is a very popular green tea. matcha requires an origin, a specific cultivation, and unique processing.

It is complex: approaching an unknown product can be a challenge if we do not know how to differentiate the inputs advertising that reaches us. In this article we will try to explain the keys to identifying a good matcha and enjoy all its benefits speaking from the perspective of origin.

1.

Where does it come from? Japan as a seal of quality

The first of the aspects that we must consider when choosing a matcha is its origin. In the same way that we buy a wine knowing its DO, the matcha Japan also has one.

He matcha The best quality and authentic Japanese tea comes from Japan. A good indication is that the production area is also mentioned. The prefectures with the best quality are matcha They are: Uji, in Kyoto, Shizuoka and some regions of the island of Kagoshima, such as the renowned matcha from Yame, Fukuoka.

2.

The fine print

The labelling should also give us clues and guarantees of quality, for example, in the type of varietal used. In the same way that it would seem strange to buy a red wine without knowing whether it is Garnacha, Mencía or Tempranillo, it is equally strange to buy a matcha that we do not know what variety it comes from.

If we have before us a matcha of variety okumidori, For example, we will get some nutty nuances and one of the most intense umamis flavors ever tasted. If we have a Yabukitawe will know that it is one of the most common and most balanced varietals in umami, bitterness and sweetness.

3.

The farmer cultivates ‘tencha’

The farmer, to produce matchadoes not grow or process any green tea. The real matchabefore being matchais tencha, a unique style of processing and growing green tea leaves. It consists of the tea leaves being (Camellia sinensis), are shaded for more than three weeks prior to harvesting to eliminate more than 80% of light, thus enhancing the characteristic sweetness generated by L-thenanine.

4.

Vibrant green and jade

The color is almost (almost!) an evidence of the quality of the matcha. A high quality one will have a bright, jade green color, almost like it was freshly ground. If it has a yellowish or dull color, it is probably from another country, of lower quality or is not a good quality. matcha.

Due to the great boom of this tea in specialty coffee shops, some brands are developing beverages of matcha with chlorellaan algae with a bright green color, thus making the color more appetizing in a matcha lattePaying attention to the ingredients is key, even if we notice these differences in the cup.

5.

Taste: sweet and umami

He matcha It is grown in the shade, which makes the levels of chlorophyll and caffeine higher, but there are also other compounds such as L-theaninean amino acid that is responsible for sweet and umami flavors. The higher the quality of the matcha higher level of sweetness and complexity, with aromas such as floral, lactic, nuts…

6.

Metal, the enemy?

We’ve all heard that the matchawhen in contact with metal, it oxidizes. It is not so, it oxidizes with the effect of oxygen and light rays. Metal, however, is necessary when we want to take a matcha fine and lump-free.

The fine particles of tea matchaWith humidity, they join together to form small balls that are not at all pleasant if you find them in your drink, so we have to fearlessly sift through this false myth.

7.

Preparing it is simple

The first thing we have to think about is the quantity. For a normal cup, 2 grams are used, the equivalent of 2 peas. Having a chasen (whisk of matcha traditional) will help us prepare a good matcha, The fine fibres of bamboo help to whisk and fluff up the drink. But it is also true that if you do not have any tools, a dessert fork or a metal frother will suffice.

8.

The perfect matcha latte

If we want to prepare the matcha with perfect milk, we will use ⅓ of water where we will beat the matcha and we will later add ⅔ of milk.

What we have to be aware of is that animal milk contains a protein called casein that inhibits the antioxidant effect of matcha. If we want to take matchaamong other things, because of its healthy properties, we must take this into account and replace animal milk with any vegetable drink.

9.

Of flavors?

If you wouldn’t think of eating vanilla-flavored broccoli or strawberry-flavored spinach, would you eat matcha coconut flavored, or vanilla? Is this really matcha?

There are brands marketing matcha flavors. If we look at the percentage of tea and, for example, coconut powder, we see that only 10% of the product is green tea powder, so it may be more interesting to pay the right amount for a good matcha ceremonial or quality latte (milk) and mix it with the ingredients we want.

The good one matcha Japanese doesn’t need anything else and, if the taste seems too much at first, we can make recipes like: matcha latte, matcha tonic, matcha with horchata…

10.

The ice version

All we need to do is get a bottle with a stopper, some ice, water, a little matcha And… shake! With this type of preparation we won’t need to strain the tea because the ice will break the small bonds and its flavour will be much smoother, with lower water temperatures and greater sweetness.

11.

Does it calm or stimulate?

The L-theanine present in the matcha has a relaxing effect on our body. But we must take into account that there is also a significant amount of caffeine, about 3.20 grams per 100 grams, which makes drinking a matcha is healthy because of all the antioxidants present naturally, but it also has an alert effect on our body. Both compounds, L-theanine and caffeine balance each other to give us a calm, alert effect.

Verónica Hegar is a tea sommelier and owner of Tesukoa store specializing in teas of origin.

