How to dispose of Christmas lunch: some practical advice

Appetizer, appetizers, first, according to. And again: dried fruit, typical sweets and maybe even a nice di panettone or Pandoro. The Christmas, you know, is the moment of the year in which par excellence you “go astray”. Between Vigil and 25th December perceiving one’s body a little heavier is – in most cases – a classic.

Indeed, between glasses of prosecco to toast, perhaps fried or cheese-based appetizers, the British Dietetic Association estimates that only on Christmas Day we can consume around 6,000 calories per person. In fact, according to the calculation of Amanda Daleyprofessor of behavioral medicine at Loughborough University’s School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences- reported by theHandle– for an adult weighing 84 kg it would take approx 12 hours of walking at a constant pace, i.e. 80 kilometres, to burn the calories of an average Christmas dinner-lunch.

How to dispose of Christmas lunch: here’s what to do

But what to do then in practice to dispose of the Christmas lunch? First of all it must be stated that physical activity it’s always good, at any time of the year. In particular, after a small or large binge, however, these small actions can be useful: having a good time stroll at a brisk pace for at least 30 minutes (helps digest and stimulate metabolism). If you get the chance, even a bike ride can help reactivate muscles and rhythm. Moreover, the water it can certainly be a good ally to keep the body hydrated and stimulate digestion. After Christmas lunch it’s good then avoid weighing yourself down even at dinner: the goal is always to “balance” the quantity of food. Finally, let us remember that listen to your body it is the only real antidote to any kind of malaise: if you are tired it is better to rest.

