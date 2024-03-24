For this reason, on your next trip, do not hesitate to put the following tips into practice to discover this type of hidden devices, which, although they are not usually very easy to detect, are not impossible to find either.

First of all There is the physical search. As soon as you drop your bags, start checking for cameras in sight (These should not be in private places like the bathroom or bedroom), but also look for hidden devices. Take into account that almost all covert cameras are on home devices, such as connected lights, thermostats and clock radios, said Kenneth Bombace, CEO of intelligence firm Global Threat Solutions.

Inspect the room upon arrival. Photo:iStock Share

It also can use a spy camera detector. These devices are very easy to find in online stores and detect hidden cameras that are transmitting via WiFi data.

In that same line, a good idea is to download a scanning app Some applications like Fing are capable of identify hidden cameras connected to the WiFi network from his room.

Finally, You can also detect the camera lights with your cell phone. According to a post by Fork Media Group Co, most camera lenses reflect light, so you only need to turn off the lights and turn on your phone's lamp to search the entire room. If you see a reflection, don't hesitate to look for a hidden camera.

If you discover a hidden device, do not hesitate to disconnect it and report the incident to reception or your host, so they can change your room or get your money back.

Is it legal to put cameras in hotels in the United States?



According to technology company IPVANISH, In the United States it is illegal to have undisclosed cameras in hotels and vacation rental homes. It is also against the policies of all major hotel and holiday home companies to have hidden or inconspicuous cameras in private areas such as bedrooms and bathrooms.

On the other hand, vacation rental companies typically require hosts to display any cameras in public areas, such as outdoors and in entrances.