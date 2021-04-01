There are many problems that have appeared linked to Automatic Updates bigger than Windows 10. The October 2018 update has been especially well known for the many issues that went along with it.

Many of the users of Windows have reported update errors of that system and for that reason, it is more and more frequent that they are disabled to prevent the system from automatically downloading and installing them.

But here we explain how to disable automatic updates in Windows 10.

How to disable automatic updates in Windows 10

Previously, the system allowed you to choose when download updates, but that changed. In addition, a few years ago, that system began to be considered more insecure for the privacy of users, which motivated more than one to disable your automatic updates.

The steps to follow to achieve disable Windows 10 automatic updates are these:

Press the Windows key + R, type “services.msc” in the launch bar and press the Enter key.

In the list of processes, locate the Windows Update and open it by clicking on it.

To disable it, in the General tab, find the “Startup type” field and change it to “Disabled”.

Restart the PC and automatic updates will be history.

If at any time you want to re-enable them, just follow these steps again and change the startup type to “Automatic”.

When disabling updates it is important to have a good antivirus.

A more advanced option to achieve this is to create a script (a text file with instructions for our operating system) to disable updates.

To do this, open the notepad and type the following command lines:

sc config wuauserv start = disable

sc config bits start = disable

sc config DcomLaunch start = disable

net start wuauserv

net stop wuauserv

net start bits

net stop bits

Net stop DcomLaunch

Next, you will have to save the file and rename the extension from “.txt” to “.bat”. Then, run this file as Administrator so that the service that manages the updates (wuauserv) becomes disabled.

To do the opposite, that is, to activate them again, you just have to do the same with the following commands:

sc config wuauserv start = auto

Sc config bits start = auto

sc config DcomLaunch start = auto

net stop wuauserv

net start wuauserv

net stop bits

net start bits

Net start DcomLaunch

In the same way, the file is saved again and the extension is changed from “.txt” to “.bat”. It runs with administrator user permissions, and that’s it.

Is it advisable to disable Windows 10 updates?

Yes OK disable Windows 10 updates it will leave us without the latest security patches and newest features, Windows 10 It is a very secure base system, so it does not have very important vulnerabilities for most users. And the ones it does have are minimized using a good antivirus.