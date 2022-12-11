The moon is the natural satellite of planet earth and although we can appreciate it during the 365 days of the year, its appearance is not always the same because every 29 days it presents the lunation cycle.

How to differentiate the concave waxing moon from the waning moon / NASA

The phases of the Moon are those ways in which the face of the Moon can be seen from Earth thanks to the sunlight that illuminates it differently.

The four most important phases are New Moon, First Quarter, Full Moon and Last Quarter which occur at different times in the synodic period and according to astronomy these correspond to precise moments in which the directions of the Earth-Moon and Earth-Sun form angles of 0°, 90°, 180° and 270° degrees.

In this sense, due to the similarity of some phases, it is easy to confuse the concave crescent Moon with the waning quarter. However, below, we will show you their differences.

The crescent or concave Moon is the interval between the new moon and the full moon, until one of the Moon’s faces reaches almost halfway.

On the other hand, the waning moon is the interval between the full moon and the new one, that is, when our natural satellite is about to stop receiving direct light from the sun and it looked like a black circle.