Of all the glands in the human body, one of the most relevant is the thyroid, known for its butterfly shape. It is located in the central part of the neck and is responsible for the production of thyroid hormones, whose function is key for the proper functioning of the body. These hormones are involved in fundamental processes such as the regulation of metabolism and body temperature. An imbalance in the production of these hormones can have serious health consequences.

The most common diseases associated with the thyroid are hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, which mainly affect women. Although they are often confused, they are opposites: in hypothyroidism, the thyroid produces insufficient hormones, while in hyperthyroidism it produces too much. In addition, hypothyroidism is more common, with a prevalence between 5 and 8 times higher in women than in men. And, from the age of 60, the prevalence increases in both sexes.

Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid is underactive and does not produce enough thyroid hormone. As a result, body processes are carried out, which leads to a decrease in basal metabolism. This usually causes a feeling of cold, tiredness, depression, paleness or slow digestion, among other symptoms. The main cause Hypothyroidism is autoimmunity, in which the body’s antibodies attack thyroid cells as if they were external agents. The most common forms of hypothyroidism are Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and atrophic thyroiditis.

On the contrary, in hyperthyroidism, the thyroid is overactive and secretes excess thyroid hormone. This causes an acceleration of the pace of body processes. The most common cause of its appearance is also an autoimmune disease: Graves-Basedow disease, in which antibodies stimulate the thyroid, causing its growth and excessive production of hormones.

There are no symptoms that are specific to thyroid diseases. What will guide us are the analytics

Dr. Mireia Mora, endocrinologist at Hospital Clinic Barcelonaexplains that traditionally, “hypothyroidism is associated with weight gain and hyperthyroidism with a tendency to lose weight.” However, weight changes are only noticeable in severe cases. In fact, identifying either disease can be complicated. Dr. Aida Orois, endocrinologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​clarifies: “There are no specific symptoms of thyroid diseases. What will guide us are the analytics.”

In hyperthyroidism, symptoms appear due to the acceleration of body processes. Among them, increased sensitivity to heat, irritability, increased sweating, palpitations, hand tremors, anxiety, increased intestinal transit and difficulty sleeping. As explained by Dr. Felicia Hanzu, endocrinologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​“the patient, at first, may think that they are going through a period of stress.” In the case of hypothyroidismthe symptoms are opposite: tiredness, fatigue, slowness, feeling cold, low mood, constipation, drowsiness and hair loss, among others.

Hyperthyroidism is more difficult to manage and control, while hypothyroidism is very easy to treat thanks to substitution.

Although both diseases have their origin in the thyroid, the treatment is different. According to Dr. Mireia Mora, “hyperthyroidism is more difficult to manage and control, while in hypothyroidism the treatment is very easy thanks to substitution.” In cases of hypothyroidism, one daily levothyroxine pill is usually sufficient to normalize thyroid function. On the other hand, in hyperthyroidism, adjusting medication to lower the level of hormones is a more complex process.

In some cases, it is necessary to definitive treatment involving removal of the thyroid or its partial destruction with radioactive iodine. In this scenario, the patient would go from hyperthyroidism to hypothyroidism, since their body would stop manufacturing thyroid hormones, which would require replacement treatment. Once a stable dose of medication is reached, treatment will be lifelong, but the patient can lead a normal life and longevity will not be affected.