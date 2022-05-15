Due to its multiple extra functions and greater control over internal privacy, whatsapp plusthe most famous APK of the original Meta app, is one of the most downloaded mods worldwide.

However, various programmers have tried to copy the “plus” version of WhatsApp, as alternative virtual platforms to the favorite modified application of unfaithful and toxic people.

Given this, How to differentiate between the original WhatsApp Plus and other copies of the Meta app? In the first place, it must be taken into account that WhatsApp Plus was released, for the first time, in 2012 from the hand of the Spanish developer Rafalense.

The way in which you can differentiate the original version of this app is its functions. One of the most famous tools of this instant messaging platform is the possibility of view messages the other contact deleted. In fact, it was this feature that made the mod popular among netizens years ago.

In addition to this, WhatsApp Plus has a greater customization of its interface, as well as a large number of emoticons that make the conversations acquire “more flavor”.

For its part, for the infidels, the original WhatsApp Plus enabled the option of put a password to a certain chat and, with it, ´to be able to hide said information to which only the user of the account will have access.

Also, using this platform you can use up to 5 different accountsfor which the app has an interface very similar to the one offered by Facebook every time the user starts a new session on the social network.

The above are very characteristic functions of WhatsApp Plus, which will allow you to differentiate this electronic application from the many that are currently on the market.

All in all, you must bear in mind that, whether you download this version to your mobile device or decide to download some other alternative to your smartphone, the truth is that it is best not to have these apps installed, since as they lack authenticity they also lack adequate protection for the personal data of users.