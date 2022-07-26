The high temperatures that the arrival of summer brings should be cause for alert for drivers. It can be dangerous to drive your car regardless of the condition of the air conditioning. At this time many families decide to take their car to go on vacation, but they must take into account the weather and the high temperatures. In order not to suffer any type of dizziness or discomfort during the trip, it is important to circulate at a pleasant temperature.

So that your car does not suffer unexpected breakdowns or you have to drive on hot days without air conditioning, it is important that you take care of the maintenance of your car throughout the year. To find out if the entire system of your vehicle is in good condition, you can carry out some simple checks to detect a possible fault.

How to detect a fault



– The first thing you should do is check if the air is not cold enough. When this happens, people tend to think that the problem is the absence of gas, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Dirt build-up in the fan can be another option, as well as lack of lubrication in the system’s compressor.

– Your car may need a service if you notice strange noises. The air conditioning system is not completely silent, but it usually works discreetly without annoying noises that could affect passenger comfort. This may be due to wear or obstruction of the ducts that carry the air flow to the interior of the passenger compartment. If this happens, you should check as soon as possible so that it does not lead to a more complex breakdown.

– If when turning on the air you start to notice bad smells, it can also be a fault symptom. Sometimes due to a buildup of dirt, dust, or moisture on the filters. Therefore, you must keep it in good condition to ensure a comfortable environment during the journey.

To prevent all kinds of breakdowns, it is important to pay attention to the signals that the vehicle is giving. Detecting problems early can prevent a more complex and expensive car air conditioning repair, as it may only require a recharge of the system. For this reason, preventive maintenance of the air conditioning system is recommended every 2 years, but it is advisable to carry out active maintenance of the system, activating it periodically throughout the year to check that it works normally.