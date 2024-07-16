In our current world, there are all kinds of scams that have moved to new technologies, and that includes the use of cell phones to steal numbers and then commit extortion calls, for that very reason, people are very afraid to answer, especially when it comes from someone they don’t know. On the other hand, there are also spam calls to promote credit cards or buy products, and at least in iOS and Android, it is now easy to detect them to make the corresponding block.

Here we tell you how to do the blocking:

For iPhone Users

Users of iPhone with iOS 13 or later can activate the ‘Silence unknown numbers’ function to block calls from numbers not saved in contacts:

1.- Go to Settings > Phone.

2.- Scroll down and tap Silence unknown numbers.

3.- Activate the function.

Calls from unknown numbers will be silenced, sent to voicemail, and appear in your recent calls list. Only calls from people saved in your contacts, recent calls, and suggestion lists will come through. Siri based on text messages or emails. Make sure you have important contacts saved before enabling this feature so you don’t miss essential calls. Silenced calls will go to voicemail and appear in your recent list, but there won’t be a notification.

For Android Users

To block spam calls on Android devices, follow these steps from the phone app:

1.- Open the phone app.

2.- Tap the three vertical dots in the upper right corner to access more options.

3.- Go to Settings > Call & Spam Filter (may also appear as ‘Caller ID & Spam’).

4.- Activate View caller ID and spam to identify spam calls.

5.- Activate Filter spam calls to block them.

Screened calls will not receive missed call or voicemail notifications, but will appear in your call history and you can review your voicemail. These features in iOS and Android will help reduce the inconvenience caused by spam calls, ensuring that only important calls are received.

Author’s note: It’s nice to block calls, but it also has its drawbacks in case a delivery person comes with a package, so you’ll have to turn it on and off several times.