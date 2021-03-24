The computer security company Avast revealed on Wednesday that it discovered more than 200 new apps with hidden subscription fees, called leeceware, in the Apple (App Store) and Google (PlayStore) stores. This form of virtual scam has a billion downloads and accumulates more than 400 million dollars in revenue.

The applications of fleeceware attract users with the offer of a few days free trial, with an unusually high subscription fee. Once the period ends, users they are charged a recurring fee, even if they have removed the app, until they unsubscribe in their device’s app store settings.

From the cybersecurity company they point out that one of the detected applications, for example, offers a short free trial that is followed by a subscription of $ 66 per week, which could cost the victim a total of $ 3,432 a year if you don’t cancel.

The more than 200 applications of fleeceware that were discovered in the App Store (Apple) and Google Play digital stores are focused on musical instruments and hand readers. Although they also registered several frequently used, such as image editors, camera filters, QR and PDF code readers, and “slime simulators,” they said in a statement.

Previously, the computer security company warned last November seven applications of this type related to the popular video game Minecraft on the Play Store: Skins, Mods, Maps for Minecraft PE, Skins for Roblox, Live Wallpapers HD & 3D Background, MasterCraft for Minecraft, Master for Minecraft, Boys and Girls Skins and Maps Skins and Mods for Minecraft.

Fleeceware applications for iPhone. Photo: DPA.

Jakub Vávra, Threat analyst at Avast, acknowledged that “it seems that part of the strategy of the fleeceware is targeting younger audiences through fun themes and engaging ads on social media, promising you a free download. When parents realize the weekly payments, the fleeceware it may have already extracted significant sums of money. “

Recommendations to avoid fleeceware apps

Although subscriptions are common in app stores, Avast recommends “be careful” with applications that offer free trials for very short periods, for example, less than a week.

These applications of fleeceware I know actively advertise on the main social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. For this reason, above all, it is advisable to maintain “skepticism” with the viral ads of applications.

Also, it is important to read the fine print. “A closer look will probably reveal the true price of the application,” they indicate from the cybersecurity company.

It is advisable to pay “special attention” to the section In-app purchases, stand out.

And make sure, also, that the payment methods used are blocked by means of a password or a biometric security system. “This can also prevent accidental subscriptions by children,” they added from Avast.

In case of suspecting that they have indeed installed an application of this type, users will have to uninstall it and cancel the subscription directly from the Play Store.