GDP and rate rise

Aritanga a rompa cojota (taken from the film: Our heroes will succeed…) the ECB with the 2% dogma is causing not only the Italian GDP to collapse, but also the European one, if we then add the FED to all this, we detect a certain and imminent “shrinkage” of the world economies.

As far as the Italian and European markets are concerned, we are in the presence of one drastic reduction in consumption, which means less investment and a certain imminent upward curve in unemployment. The USA is not navigating the economy better, one fact above all, the growing default of credit cards (what is spent is not reinstated) without forgetting that they have come to have a public debt of $33,000 billion (125% of GDP).

The public debt of the 27 European countries amounts to €10,320 billion (82% of GDP). Then there are the lies from the banks: “Taxation is excessive”, immediately denied because the ECB wants the banks, with the extra profit, they make extraordinary provisions and put them in reservefrom this we can deduce that they want to further restrict the credit market.

As regards Italy, the current public debt is €2,843 billion and the expected interest expenses for the years amount to: 2023 at 75 billion, 2024 at 86 billion, 2025 at 91 billion, 2026 at 100 billion. If a GDP of +0.8% is expected for the year 2024, we can say that it will be around €1950 billion and interest expenses will account for 3.85%. Not an insignificant figure. To make sure we don’t miss anything, according to Il Sole 24 Ore there are derivatives in circulation, i.e. toxic securities, worth 2.2 billion euros, equal to approximately 33 times the world GDP.

Being a monstrous figure, it is not clear why few people talk about it and why no way has been found to “reduce” or extinguish this sword of Damocles. Question: what do Central Banks do? Are they looking to see if inflation is approaching 2%, financial blindness or is it better that we don’t talk about it? To use an old expression, it’s like standing guard in the desert over a petrol drum while the battle rages. Question are there possible solutions? Some yes:

for example in Italy it could be possible to have a 2% remuneration in the liquidity accounts of savers and companies (around 1,300/1600 billion), so the Treasury will be able to take in around 6.76 or 8.32 billion, due from taxation of 26% and at the same time have around 30 billion to spend or set aside. Who tells the banks that they won’t make extra profits this way? Since the ECB does not care about families, companies and states (it only accounts for 2%!), then we must review the agreement with the ECB, which has too much power and does not answer to anyone (besides having the immunity for any damage it may cause). In this regard, don’t tell me that it can’t be done because laws, contracts, etc. they can be reviewed and if one of the parties does not agree they are torn up and if you want you can even do it forcibly. Or does Europe have no SOVEREIGNTY? Joke: worst case scenario we could always resort to Artificial Intelligence.

A little comment: how dare Lagarde tell Italy that it must sign the ESM?

I have other ideas, but for the moment I’ll stop here because we find the interlocutors busy with other matters.

