Drive one Ferrari it’s not as simple as it might seem. The passion and experience accumulated at the wheel of a normal car cannot alone allow us to be ready to tame the power of a Cavallino racing car. They know something about the owners of Royalty Exotic Cars, a company that deals with the rental of sports and luxury cars in Las Vegas that they found themselves in their hands a Ferrari F8 Tributo destroyed at the end of a rental short but “intense”, if we want to define it that way.

The incident was told in a video by the American company, with the clip explaining how the customer driving the Cavallino supercar contacted Royalty Exotic Cars explaining that he had an accident due to a stone on the road that he could not avoid, while traveling the carriageway at a speed of about 70 km / h. When the technicians of the rental company arrived on the spot, they retraced the road made by the Ferrari F8 Tributo and ended up finding some clues that went in the opposite direction to what was told by the man: on the traffic island located a few meters from the place where the car stopped its run there were obvious signs of impact in at least two different points.

An element that suggests a loss of control due to an error of judgment during acceleration rather than a simple stone on the roadway. Once the Ferrari F8 Tributo is brought to the workshop then, Royalty Exotic Cars dealt with all the damage. Starting from the car’s rims, both bent at the point of impact, in addition to the front airbags that exploded up to the most serious of all, the rupture of the chassis. A rental that will certainly be unforgettable for the customer but not in the world in which he had hoped: in addition to the experience ended earlier than expected, now there will be the damage to be paid for a completely destroyed Ferrari F8 Tributo.