It took just a few curves to one Ferrari Testarossa and to its pilot to write a sad fate. The images of yet another accident starring one of Maranello’s supercars come from Switzerland, where a few weeks ago an event reserved for owners of Prancing Horse cars was held, with a street circuit set up to show these jewels to curious and enthusiasts. on wheels. Unfortunately the exhibition turned into a dangerous accident after a few minutes which fortunately did not have serious consequences for the driver and the public.

In the video released by the Instagram page @supercarfails it can be seen the Ferrari Testarossa arrive at sustained speed from a straight, with the supercar from Maranello that after passing a hollow seems to lose grip, ending up straight against a concrete wall. The impact was violent, so much so that the car was thrown from the opposite side of the narrow roadway. The nose of the Testarossa clearly bears the signs of the discount with the protections, with the front completely destroyed. Luckily, the audience watching the performance was not involved in the crash, with the car failing to cross the barriers and immediately stopping its run after impact. Rescue immediately arrived on the spot, with the driver coming out of the car on his legs. For him no injury, so much fear and the regret of having destroyed his Ferrari.

A blow to the heart for the owner and undoubtedly for the fans, apart from one: in fact, in the clip you can see a man applauding after the accident. Who knows he wasn’t a resident annoyed by supercars. We remind you that the Ferrari Testarossa was in production in Maranello from 1984 to 1991, with 7177 copies made according to the data released, the model was then followed by 512 TR and F512 M. Ferrari Testarossa was presented at the 1984 Paris Motor Show, with some of its details that immediately became iconic: the open retractable headlights, the enlarged tail, the large lateral grids. For this car, a 4,942 cm³ 180 ° V 12 cylinder was chosen, with a new 4-valve cylinder head, capable of delivering 390 hp of maximum power which dropped to 380 hp in 1989 when it was necessary to install the catalytic converter. . The current value of a Ferrari Testarossa is between 100 and 200 thousand euros, depending on the vintage and especially on the use made.