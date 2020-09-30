Recently, WhatsApp’s claims of privacy proved false after the movie stars’ chat in Mumbai was leaked. According to the safety and privacy features of WhatsApp, no third can read the communication between two users. But it is clear from the recently leaked WhatsApp chat of celebrities that deleted chat can also be recovered. In such a situation, what are the things that you should take care of to make WhatsApp chat leak proof, how to permanently delete chat or how to keep it safe even after deleting chat in the phone.

WhatsApp Chat Authentication– WhatsApp has given its customers an authentication facility which is called a two-factor authentication code. With the help of authentication code, you can enter a 6 digit code in your WhatsApp. The advantage of this is that if a hacker tries to clone your WhatsApp, he will need an authentication code and without that code he will not be able to open WhatsApp.

Safe No Chat Backup- Many times there is an option in WhatsApp whether you want to back up your chat. Many times, people who keep chat backups in Google Drive, iCloud or e-mail. But this feature can also leak WhatsApp chat. Backing up WhatsApp chat eliminates end to end encryption. That is, the chat which was only between two users, now it is also on other systems and because of this, it is not safe. If you want to delete the chat from everywhere after deleting the phone, then where you have saved WhatsApp chat like Google Drive or I Cloud, you can login by email id and delete it.

Connect WhatsApp by e-mail You can keep your WhatsApp connected to the email id and restore the WhatsApp chat again with the help of that email id. But if someone else wants to restore your deleted WhatsApp chat, then they will not be able to do it because they will not have your email. But if someone has an email ID, the chances of hacking also increase.

Can take WhatsApp chat in memory card– If you want to delete WhatsApp chat from your phone but want to save photo or other important information, then you can transfer chat, video, photo to pen drive, hard drive, micro SD card and memory card.

Chat will not be transferred from Android to iOS- If you use Android phone and are switching to iPhone then your WhatsApp chat will not be transferred to iPhone. Similarly, there is no transfer of WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Android.