Nowadays, whoever has an almost legal smartphone also has an account on the most famous social networks, at least, that is, Facebook and Instagramthat is why in this note we will tell you how to delete the accounts on these platforms of relatives who have died.

It is incredible the hours that people, especially the youngest, spend browsing the different social networks. There are even psychological disorders associated with this practice that is becoming more common in older people.

Today having an account on social networks like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok is to exist for others, but have you ever wondered how to delete the account of a relative who has died?

Aware of the different situations that can arise, Meta, owner of the virtual platforms Facebook and Instagram, makes it quite easy to remove the accounts of users who have lost their livesand then we will tell you how to do it.

Delete the Facebook and Instagram accounts of dead relatives

A loss in the family is always painful, so it is common that, after a relative dies, people do not feel completely comfortable seeing that their profiles on virtual platforms are still active.

Thinking that this type of situation can arise, Goal It has mechanisms to request that an account of its social networks be deleted when the owner of the same has perished.

Delete the account of a deceased family on Facebook

First of all, it should be noted that Facebook has the “legacy contact” option in which it allows you to choose a representative contact to be in charge of the profile of the deceased person (the function must be activated before the death) to be in charge of the commemorative profile, if you want it to be active.

Now, follow the steps below to delete your deceased family’s account on Facebook:

Enter the Facebook website, look for “Help Service”, and among the options select “Special request for the account of a deceased person or with medical disability”

After that, you must complete the information requested. Remember to put each and every one of them

Finally, you will have to choose between the options “delete the account permanently” or make it commemorative. Depending on the decision, the company will contact whoever requested the procedure.

Delete the Instagram account of a deceased family

On the other hand, to cancel the Instagram account of someone in your family who died, follow these steps:

Enter the Instagram website and go to “Help service”, “Instagram functions” and click on “Request to delete the Instagram account of a deceased person”

Then, complete all the information that they ask for

Lastly, unlike Facebook, Instagram requires the addition of a death certificate or other document verifying that the person making the request is indeed a direct relative or executor of the account holder.