The security of the conversations is one of the main concerns of the user every time he uses the telephone in his private life. For that, the messaging services WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger and even text messages (SMS) have functions to have absolute control.

This week, Verónica Soldato, Horacio Cabak’s wife, came out to air that the driver, with whom she has been married for 27 years, was being unfaithful to her. He discovered it, of course, by reading some incriminating messages on his cell phone.

Here are some ways to erase all messages from your phone easily and effectively in the most used applications. In the end, a more extreme solution.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced last year the possibility of set a period of time after which messages and files would disappear after 7 days of being activated. Now, the messaging app is going for more: it wants to expand this new 24-hour option that complements the already available seven-day option.

The messaging application has begun to test the possibility of establishing that messages are deleted after 24 hours, as reported by the portal WABetaInfo via Twitter. This option would be available for new messages after activating the option.

WhatsApp recently introduced the “Temporary Messages” function that when activated automatically deletes messages after 7 days.

The company is also testing the self-destructing images, which allows users to submit photos that are automatically deleted when the user exits the conversation.

Instagram

Private messages on this social network are identified with the Instagram Direct icon, which appears as a small paper plane, in the upper right corner of the screen.

Then, obviously, you will have to find the conversation you want to delete. On the iPhone, for example, swipe left to reveal “Mute” and “Delete” options. On your Android, you can reveal these options by tapping and holding the conversation.

The social network launched in November 2020 an optional function to make conversations more secure and exclusive for people who follow each other who are connected on Facebook Messenger. The same makes messages already viewed disappear when leaving the chat conversation.

The ephemeral mode of Instagram deletes the messages when leaving the chat. Photo: capture.

“Sometimes a message is spontaneous, something you want to share in the moment but you don’t want it to be saved forever. Now, you can send memes, GIFs or reactions to share what you think but you can’t always say, and be sure of that this message will not remain in the chat history, “they explained from the company.

To activate this feature, you simply have to swipe up in a chat conversation. When done, the window will turn black: this indicates that the ephemeral mode was activated. To return to normal chat it will only be necessary to slide your finger up.

As they recognize from Instagram, the ephemeral mode It was designed with security in mind and to provide more options to the user so that they have greater control of their conversations.

For example, if someone takes a screenshot of the chat while using ephemeral mode, they will receive a notification. Also, as always, the user can block someone or report a conversation if they don’t feel safe.

Facebook

To delete their messages on an Android device, the user will not need the Facebook application: they only need to have the Facebook Messenger application installed. Once you have installed Messenger, follow the steps below to delete your Facebook messages permanently,

Launch the Facebook Messenger application. To the press and hold any of the conversations the option to delete it will appear directly. If you want to do it with a particular message, you have to go into the conversation and then press and hold the exact message that you are going to delete.

Facebook Messenger. Photo: capture.

This same procedure can be done (permanently) with Facebook messages on iPhone. To do this, you will have to delete a particular conversation or message, as on the Android device. Simply touch and hold to delete a conversation or message.

Keep in mind that when you delete the conversation or the message, there will be no way to recover it. So if you only need to keep a conversation hidden in your main inbox, then you only need to archive the conversation instead of deleting it.

SMS



Text messages, a cell phone classic, gave way to messaging applications; although they still have a certain validity for many users who use them in their conversations.

As with the rest of the platforms, messages on Android phones can be deleted manually. On your phone, you have to enter the Messages app to precisely access our conversations.

It may well be a particular thread or message, the user must press it to bring up the message management menu. Among the options that are available, such as adding the contact or archiving the message, you have to press “Delete”. It will also be possible to delete them all by checking “Select all”.

The definitive option: reset the factory cell phone

If the goal is avoid leaving any kind of trace on the phoneBoth Android and those with an iOS operating system have the function to factory reset the device just by following a few steps in the Settings or Configuration section.

For the iPhone, for example, you will have to press Settings> General> Reset. Next, you will press “Delete contents” and “settings”.

Android has a function to delete not only cell phone conversations. Photo: capture.

Then, in case the phone device requests it, you will have to enter the Apple ID password or the code.

Next, it will be necessary to confirm that you will actually carry out the procedure, since all the information, messages, photos, videos and apps that you have stored will be completely deleted. Later, the device will be completely erased.

The option to factory reset a Samsung cell phone.

In the case of Android, the operation is similar. Depending on the manufacturer, this specific function is in the system settings which is identified by a gear icon. There you will have to navigate in the menu to the last option called “System”.

In the “Reset options” or “Reset” section, depending on the device, select the option “Delete all data (restore factory settings)”. finally, you will click on the “Reset phone” button and wait for the process to finish.

