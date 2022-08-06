If your car can no longer be used because it has lost its useful life, it is time to deregister the vehicle. This is a mandatory and free procedure that must be carried out in the Registry of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). This definitive cancellation means its withdrawal from circulation for its subsequent destruction. Thus, it is a decision that has no turning back.

Thus, the first thing is to be sure that the scrapyard is an authorized center of the DGT. It is not necessary to go to any Traffic office for this procedure. When the car is taken to the scrapyard to request deregistration, the vehicle’s original documentation must be delivered: circulation permit and Vehicle Technical Inspection (ITV) card. Once these papers are presented and the vehicle is delivered, the only thing left to do is keep the deregistration certificate. In the event that the owner has died, a responsible declaration of definitive removal of the vehicle must be delivered.

How to deregister the vehicle if you move to another country



Although the ordinary deregistration is done when the vehicle is no longer going to be used and it is to be destroyed in a scrap yard, it must also be done when you are going to move to another country. If you are going to leave Spain for a while and you want to take the car with you, you must request the definitive cancellation due to export so that it can be registered in your new country of residence. These are the steps you must follow:

– Pay the fee number 4.1 of 8.67 euros. If you are over 15 years old, the procedure is free.

– Fill out and submit the application in official form at the Traffic Headquarters

– Submit identification of the interested party such as the DNI, the driving license and the ITV card or the responsible declaration of not having said documentation.

– Deliver proof of payment of the fee.

After deregistering the vehicle for export and until the new registration in the new country is processed, you have two options to transfer it. You can temporarily register it with green plates to continue circulating with it. The other choice is to move the vehicle on a tow truck or other alternative means of moving