An advice allows you to change the ownership of a vehicle virtually. To do this, it has enabled a space on its website in which to attach the documents, set a rate and offer payment by card. For any incident, you have a clearly visible phone number and a conversational robotchatbot) with which to solve doubts at the moment. This form of management is increasingly common among companies that traditionally offer in-person services. Many companies have transferred the sale of certain benefits to the internet that, due to their simplicity, can be processed online.

In fact, the highest average purchase ticket in electronic commerce in Spain corresponds to the sale of services. In addition, the number of users who browse these websites and complete the purchase almost doubles that of consumers who do so on product portals such as shoes or books, according to figures from the Study on conversion in Spanish digital businesses of 2020, prepared by Flat 101, an agency specialized in empowering companies on the internet.

It is not a question of eliminating face-to-face but of choosing well what services can be offered without damaging the reputation of the company and always with a view to satisfying the needs of the customers and, ultimately, build loyalty and create new ones. Jaime Castelló, professor of the master’s degree in Marketing and Sales of Esade, justifies that a law firm, another business traditionally based on face-to-face between people, offers its services online: “It totally makes sense. However, highly involved and complex procedures will have to be carried out in person“.

Simpler communications such as updating a document or sending the resolution of a minor case can be made through a website. “Obviously, if a judicial strategy has to be defined, it will be carried out by other means.” It’s about complementing all the ways a business interacts with its customers, not ruling anything out in advance. “Of course, let’s not go crazy doing things that a website cannot solve.” The defense in a trial cannot be dragged into a virtual basket and proceed to payment by PayPal.

The teacher points out another example of a business with a less emotional component: a dry cleaner. Castelló explains that the collection, cleaning and payment of the five shirts used by a worker who wears a suit can be organized through the web. It does not mean that the dry cleaning counter will disappear, your customers will continue to have the option of manage the service in person.

The three things that cannot be missing from a web page

The figures show that consumers trust this form of sale. Erik Rigola, specialist in Marketing and Digital Strategy at the consulting firm RocaSalvatella —which will lead the webinar How to define an online sales strategy for services, on April 22 at HUB Banco Sabadell Company-, highlights the percentage of users who enter a digital store and buy (the ratio of sales by internet traffic). In Spain, the average is 1.5%, while in the pages of service providers it rises to 2.9%, according to the Flat 101 study. More and more companies are joining this option. There are recently formed electricity companies such as Holaluz that offer and complete their catalog of benefits virtually and banks, such as Banco Sabadell, which are increasingly expanding the options to carry out procedures without going to the branch.

To enhance the possibilities of selling through the internet, Rigola highlights three aspects that must be present on any page that sells services:

Phone number and ‘chatbot’. Both are a way to offer the customer an exit in the event of a crash. The chatbot guides the user in the navigation through the page and in the purchase. The telephone allows you to get more personalized attention. Some sites invite the customer to enter their number to call you back. With this method, in addition, the company obtains valuable data. “You have to give him facilities to convince him [de que compre] since he may be contemplating other options ”, assures Rigola.

Customer rating. “Imagining a product is easy, but imagining a service costs more. It is key that the opinions from other buyers, ”says Rigola.

Clarity in the figures. The last issue is to have tools that calculate the budget in a simple way or the publication of rates in a clear and intelligible way. In any case, it is essential to turn to a specialist and not “that acquaintance who is good at these things. Unless he is an expert ”, Rigola points out. According to the consultant, some companies create “simple and well done” pages for 500 euros.

The moment of the payment for the service and the means to perform it are essential. In some cases they are mere transactions that can be completed online without compromising care and trust. “There are cases that do not require any type of ceremonies and are resolved with a credit card on a website.” Rigola abounds in this question: “Some low-cost services are accompanied by payment in advance, but on other occasions it is convenient to offer the option of cash on delivery”.

Ways to promote yourself

There are means available to companies from which they can publicize the services. Rigola points out two surprising examples: “Wallapop and Milanuncios.” But not to sell an old table, but to promote the services of a notary or financial advice. These platforms for buying and selling second-hand products are used to establish the first contact with the customer and refer him to the supplier’s page. “You have to assess whether it can damage the image of some type of business, but you should not rule out anything,” he says.

The social media they are another window to the customer. For each business there are one or more that are more appropriate. They are a quick way to increase the visibility of many self-employed professionals. Rigola believes it is more convenient to choose one channel and work on it well than to try to have a presence in many. “Users or followers write and you have to answer them. It’s hard to be active on Facebook, invest time in editing videos for YouTube or take photos for Instagram, ”says Rigola. “If it is a single worker who also has to provide his services, he will not be able to cover everything,” he adds. It is useful to know which platform best suits each profile. “A personal trainer should be in Instagram or in Tik Tok and a consultant should share content on LinkedIn”Says Rigola, who understands that it is difficult for a small town agency to launch, but“ if it takes the step, it can become a reference ”.