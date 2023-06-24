When it gets too hot the system thermoregulation of the body it alters and goes into alarm, triggering the reactions needed to dissipate the excess heat, first of all sweat. The heat causesdehydration And increase in body temperature: it is necessary to be able to reintroduce lost liquids and to lower body temperature as much as possible. when forvery high humidityThe sweat does not evaporate quickly and body heat is therefore not eliminated effectively. In this case the body temperature rises rapidly and can come to damage several vital organs and the brain itself. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause minor ailments, such as cramps, fainting, edemaor of greater gravity, such as congestion, heat stroke, dehydration. Furthermore, extreme heat conditions can lead to a worsening of the health conditions of people with pre-existing chronic diseases.