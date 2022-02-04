Almost a week after it was decided that Chanel will be the representative of Spain in Eurovision, the controversy continues. This Wednesday the organization of the Benidorm Fest broke down the votes of the jury and made public the percentage of public support that each of the candidates had. While Tanxugueiras got 70.75% of the votes, Rigoberta Bandini got 18.08% and Chanel, with 3.97%.

But the rules are the rules and those of the festival dictate that the Catalan of Cuban origin will be the one to take the stage in Turin on May 14. The singer now faces the challenge of defending her project, aware that she does not have popular support. For itthe first step is to take distanceassures Raquel Davó, professor of esic Y coach executive. “You have to see things with perspective and identify well what is happening. What is the context”, she points out, in relation to the criticism that does not focus only on the project itself, but on the process of choosing it.

That’s how you see it too Sergio Garciafrom the College of Psychology of Madrid: “Chanel has to think that most people are not against them, they are angry that they did not win their options”. It is time, therefore, to think about the professional preparation that is available to carry out this task. In the case of the artist, in the years of experience that she has had out of focus, as an actress and as a dancer. As well as in the recognition and messages of encouragement from other professionals in the industry. “You have to be aware of her baggage. She is not a person without training, but rather she has been building her career little by little, ”continues the clinical psychologist and expert in social intervention.

The controversy has reached such a point that the trade union section of the Workers’ Commissions in RTVE has come to ask that the result be annulled of the contest for alleged irregularities regarding the impartiality of the jury. Being able to manage a conflict of this level with workers requires strong leadership, explains the professor of Deusto Business School Jon Segovia. Projects are never straight lines, but there are usually significant events or crises that raise whether a change of course is necessary or not. “That’s when a good captain is defined, someone who sees this turning point and who decides if a change of course is needed or not,” continues the expert.

In this sense, Segovia believes that the situation is not serious enough for a change of course to be necessary, since everyone knew the rules before the contest started. “Nobody protested when they were put on, it doesn’t make sense for them to protest when what they wanted doesn’t come out,” he maintains. In the corporate sphere, the answer would be even more blunt, since defined standards are not even necessary, he recalls: “Other opinions can be heard, but in the end it is always the company that sendsto”. Although the teacher believes that RTVE could have acted better, being more transparent about whether there was a conflict of interest among the jury, he considers that the reaction has been correct. “From the point of view of communication, you have to be proportional, you shouldn’t overreact, which can sometimes mean letting everything calm down on its own”.

Now, both the RTVE team and that of Chanel itself must row in the same direction to achieve a good result at the European festival. When a project does not convince those in charge of executing it, the key is in the leader: in this case, in the singer, Davó exposes. “First she has to believe it and then get the message across to the rest of the team. The work is not going to get off the ground until there is a clear message of encouragement from the leader,” she continues. This is why that the person at the front regain confidence in the project is key, García points out, and remembers: “Just because an idea doesn’t have all the support today doesn’t mean it won’t do it in a few months”.

In any case, the final success will contribute to whether or not the noise around the process is eliminated. “The result will be decisive for the restoration of confidence in the institution. This would remain as an anecdote”, concludes Segovia. A good result from Chanel in Eurovision and it will be as if the popular vote had never existed.