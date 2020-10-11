When we start in any sport or subject, we must know that it is highly unlikely that we will be the best at it. Obviously, our goal should be to improve day by day and that the experience helps us to grow, but persisting in being number one can be counterproductive, because it is not a very realistic goal.

In tennis, specifically, unless we are Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, we are going to meet many players who have better shots than us. However, it is also worth knowing that the one with the best shots does not always win, because in this sport other factors that are determining influence and that, if we are able to make them play in our favor, we can surprise. Next, we are going to see some very important keys to increase our chances of victory against more level opponents.

The motivation

Usually, every time we face a superior player, our motivation increases automatically. This means that your legs will be more active and your mind will focus on doing your best. Take advantage of this spur to channel your best tennis and, in this way, increase your chances of victory.

Use your best resources

This is not the time to experiment with new blows and strategies. Now You should focus on your best shots and alternate them in such a way that they give you an optimal result. Define your roadmap, but have an alternative plan on hand that offers you some guarantee.

Identify their weaknesses

To plot a valid strategy, you must also observe in which facets your adversary performs worse. It is very important that you do not play comfortable and that you come to doubt your chances of victory. Once you identify their weaknesses, steer your game in that direction and be consistent.

Zero pressure

Logic says that you must lose the match to a significantly better player. So, what is expected of that match is the victory of your opponent. In that climate, you can allow yourself to play loose, without stress, because all the pressure is located on the rival racket.

Defeat is not failure

The tips we have seen above are not a panacea, but they can help you increase your options; Remember that if you have a player in front of you who is better than you, the chances of you winning are lower. In any case, If you finally fail to surprise, try to analyze the experience in a positive way, drawing enriching conclusions and without reproaches. In this way, you will be more and more competitive and you will improve, little by little, in all facets of your game.